Cultivate Kindness: 7 Simple Ways to Make Compassion a Habit

A common story told about some of today’s most successful founders, entrepreneurs, and businesspeople is that they are ruthless individuals who did whatever it took—including crushing others—to find their way to the top.

Even so, that common story is mostly a myth. Sure, there are exceptions, but many of today’s most successful people in business have found that cultivating kindness is actually a much more effective route to the top. In the words of Andrew Swinand, CEO of marketing agency Inspired Thinking Group, “When anxiety is high and morale is low, kindness isn’t a luxury—it’s a necessity. With mass layoffs, economic uncertainty, and geopolitical tensions, kindness is needed now more than ever, especially at work.” When you make practicing kindness a habit, the ripples will radiate all around you, creating a virtuous cycle that will inspire others. Here are seven simple ways to make kindness a habit.

1. Be genuine. Sincerity is essential. When you compliment someone or say thanks, do so in a real way. That’s because being real not only makes your words sound more powerful but also makes you feel more connected. 2. Start small. Kindness doesn’t require grand gestures. It is the seemingly insignificant acts such as opening a door or giving a hand. Never forget that everything nice, no matter how insignificant, has a ripple effect. 3. Set daily intentions. Make it a goal to be kind each morning. Consider putting a note on your bathroom mirror to give you a reminder. When you create a daily target for being kind, there’s a greater chance you’ll achieve it.

4. Practice gratitude. Gratitude is an excellent practice for kindness. Find a few minutes to celebrate what is going right in your life and give others credit. 5. Find your passion. When you do things you feel passionate about, you’ll naturally feel kindness toward those around you. 6. Prioritize self-care. To be kind to others you have first to be kind to yourself. Stay self-aware and prioritize the things you can do that will be healthy for your body, mind, and spirit.

7. Smile more. A smile is a universal language, one that means hospitality, sociability, goodwill. Smile more and you’ll inspire others to smile along with you. As the old Louis Armstrong song suggests, when you’re smiling, the whole world smiles with you.

