Sure. Draymond Green is a three-time NBA champion, a three-time NBA All-Star, and a player for the Golden State Warriors (which won the NBA championship in 2015, 2016, 2018--and was so close in 2019). He even won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

But Draymond is also a super-successful entrepreneur.

In fact, today he will be in Warren, Michigan at the opening of his first Blink Fitness gym, the first of 20 gyms in his development deal with the NYC-based chain. Draymond, a native Midwesterner from Saginaw, Michigan, is bringing Blink gyms to Illinois and Michigan. Blink currently has more than 100 locations open or in development and has plans for more than 300 company- and franchise-owned Blink gyms in the next three years.

At only 29, this marks a major milestone for the professional basketball star who is laser-focused on reaching $1 billion in net worth by the time he's 40 (he's got 11 years to go-- Draymond is only 29 years old). His entrepreneurial story, relentless drive, and foray into business ownership are instructive for anyone who wants to start their own business and become an entrepreneur.

I asked Draymond three questions about becoming a successful entrepreneur. Here are his insightful answers:

1. What's your #1 secret of success?

"Really, it's not a secret. You don't just achieve success accidently. It's about the work. When it comes to basketball, it's about putting in the time in practice, in the film room and then giving it all out there on game day. In business, it's about being curious, asking questions and surrounding yourself with smart people. Anyone who has achieved a level of success will tell you there are no shortcuts."

2. What big mistakes should entrepreneurs try to avoid?

"The biggest mistake that an entrepreneur can make is trying not to make mistakes. Mistakes are how you learn. Mistakes are how you get better. You don't learn how to shoot a three-point shot, without missing first."

3. What stood out about the Blink gym opportunity?

When I was growing up in Saginaw, Michigan we didn't have cool, positive places to work out and the gyms that did open were either too expensive, or dirty. It was appealing to me to be able to open these incredible facilities in communities just like the one I was raised, giving people more of an opportunity to live a healthy lifestyle. Partnering with Blink, we are creating affordable options for people of all backgrounds to be excited about getting fit.

Based on these responses, along with his successful track record on and off the court, I would say that Draymond Green is very well on his way to achieving his goal of becoming a billionaire by the age of 40.