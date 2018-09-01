On yesterday's Hawaiian Airlines Flight 23 from Oakland to Kahului, Maui, passengers got far more than they bargained for.

First, the flight was delayed 90 minutes when flight attendants were notified that passengers were receiving a photo of a graphic crime scene on their mobile phones. As it turned out, a 15-year-old girl was trying to send the photo (which was actually of a fake crime scene, with a mannequin lying face down on the ground) to her mother using AirDrop -- a file-sharing feature built into Apple iPhones. Unbeknownst to the girl, she was also broadcasting the photo to other passengers on the flight.

When the captain was notified by flight attendants of the situation on board, the decision was made to return to the gate and the girl and her mother were removed from the aircraft for questioning by authorities. They were subsequently released.

But that was just the beginning.

About midway through the flight, passengers at the front of the Boeing 767 -- in first class and the premiere section -- suddenly smelled "something unpleasant." Soon, many of the passengers were overcome by coughing fits and difficulty breathing. A can of pepper spray in someone's carry-on bag had accidentally discharged, filling the front cabin with noxious fumes.

An emergency was declared by the captain and flight attendants moved 12 passengers to the back of the aircraft until the pepper spray dissipated more than half an hour later.

According to one passenger, Nicholas Andrade, "Everyone was afraid." People were covering their mouths and noses with clothing and wet paper towels to try to mitigate the effects of the chemical irritant. According to another passenger, Kevin Olson, "The flight attendants could barely see or talk."

Fortunately, the plane landed safely in Hawaii, though far behind schedule.

In all, 12 passengers and 3 flight attendants were treated on the ground for respiratory problems resulting from exposure to the pepper spray. In addition, each of the 256 passengers on the flight were issued travel credits in the amount of $500 for their inconvenience.