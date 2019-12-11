Job and recruiting site Glassdoor just announced the winners of its 12th annual Employees' Choice Awards, honoring the Best Places to Work in 2020 across the U.S. and eight other countries.

These awards are different from most other workplace awards because the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback about their job, work environment, and employer over the past year.

There were a few interesting surprises in the 2020 awards:

HubSpot (4.6 rating) vaulted into the top spot for the first time, up from #16 (4.4) in 2019

Bain & Company dropped one spot to #2 (4.6) after taking #1 (4.6) in 2019

Google (#11) dropped 3 spots, Facebook (#23) dropped 16 spots, and Apple (#84) dropped 13 spots

31 newcomers across diverse industries debut this year as a Best Place to Work, including SurveyMonkey (#33, 4.4), Dell Technologies (#67, 4.3), and Slack (#69, 4.3)

Only 3 companies have been in the top 100 of the Employees' Choice Awards all 12 years of its existence: #2 Bain & Company (4.6), #11 Google (4.5), and #84 Apple (4.3)

Here are the top 25 companies on Glassdoor's list of 100 Best Places to Work for 2020 along with some employee comments. For the complete list of all 100 companies, be sure to visit the Glassdoor site.

1. HubSpot

Company Rating: 4.6

"HubSpot works hard to create a truly diverse and inclusive work environment where everyone can feel comfortable bringing their true selves to work." -- HubSpot Renewals Account Manager (Cambridge, MA)

2. Bain & Company

Company Rating: 4.6

"The company truly pays attention to personal growth and development. The supportive atmosphere is unique." -- Bain & Company Partner (Palo Alto, CA)

3. DocuSign

Company Rating: 4.6

"They treat their employees fairly, are dedicated to the success of their employees, have great work life balance, and very responsive management." -- DocuSign Sales (Seattle, WA)

"Very flexible scheduling and understanding supervisors. They put forth a significant effort to advance your skills as an employee and help you climb the ladder." -- In-N-Out Burger Store Associate (Orange, CA)

5. Sammons Financial Group

Company Rating: 4.5

"Here at Sammons they encourage employee growth and development and have programs in place that help you aspire to be your best you possible." -- Sammons Financial Group Internal Wholesaler (Sioux Falls, SD)

6. Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Company Rating: 4.5

"They work with your schedule with their Alternative Work Schedule option. They have a work life balance program with lots to offer including health assessment." -- Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Graphic Designer (Livermore, CA)

7. Intuitive Surgical

Company Rating: 4.5

"In addition to getting to engage in a dynamic work environment, I am also able to spend my evenings and weekends with my family on most days." -- Intuitive Surgical Senior Human Factors Engineer (Sunnyvale, CA)

8. Ultimate Software

Company Rating: 4.5

"The unlimited PTO, amazing benefits, and feeling like part of a big family are my favorite parts about Ultimate." -- Ultimate Software Social Media Business Analyst (Weston, FL)

9. VIPKid

Company Rating: 4.5

"I've worked for VipKid for 2 years, and I love how flexible it is. As an independent contractor I am able to take time off as needed, and I make my own schedule." -- VIPKid Teacher (Dallas, TX)

10. Southwest Airlines

Company Rating: 4.5

"Great flexibility, great benefits, fabulous co-hearts who work together to make our jobs fun and our customers happy!" -- Southwest Airlines Flight Attendant (Oakland, CA)

11. Google

Company Rating: 4.5

"Work/life balance, benefits, compensation, autonomy and the quality of your co-workers are unmatched." -- Google Program Manager (Mountain View, CA)

12. LinkedIn

Company Rating: 4.5

"Super invested in employee development, great work/life balance, great benefits for working mothers and maternity/paternity leave." -- LinkedIn Workplace Manager (New York, NY)

13. Boston Consulting Group

Company Rating: 4.5

"Fantastic collaborative working environment. Vast resources available to grow and develop professionally, while delivering high quality value to our clients." -- Boston Consulting Group Principal (New York, NY)

14. Trader Joe's

Company Rating: 4.5

"Pays well, great management, fun environment, more flexible schedule than other retailers, snacking all day every day, and you are encouraged to be yourself." -- Trader Joe's Crew Member (New Brunswick, NJ)

15. CoverMyMeds

Company Rating: 4.5

"Great place to work! CMM has created a culture that allows people to add value and grow as individuals, while still benefiting the organization." -- CoverMyMeds Analyst (Columbus, OH)

16. MathWorks

Company Rating: 4.5

"They care about training and ensure that everyone is treated well with amazing little benefits from fruit in the morning to free Wednesday breakfast." -- MathWorks Social Media Manager (Natick, MA)

17. H E B

Company Rating: 4.5

"Flexible working hours. Good learning growth. Perfect work-life balance activities. Good compensation and benefits." -- H E B Systems Analyst (San Antonio, TX)

18. Power Home Remodeling

Company Rating: 4.5

"The management will go above and beyond to equip you with what you need to succeed right out the gates." -- Power Home Remodeling Sales (Dallas, TX)

19. MD Anderson Cancer Center

Company Rating: 4.5

"The managers really care about your well-being and everyone has a pretty positive attitude and outlook regarding the work environment." -- MD Anderson Cancer Center Pharmacist (Houston, TX)

20. NVIDIA

Company Rating: 4.4

"Amazing culture, great work-life-balance and a strong drive to succeed in every area makes NVIDIA one of the best places I've ever worked." -- NVIDIA Senior Systems Software Engineer (Santa Clara, CA)

21. Microsoft

Company Rating: 4.4

"I love the culture and the people here. We are always learning and have a can-do attitude." -- Microsoft Inside Sales (Fargo, ND)

22. lululemon

Company Rating: 4.4

"Company believes in and is true to its core values. The company invests in its people and leadership/personal development opportunities." -- lululemon Assistant Store Manager (Los Angeles, CA)

23. Facebook

Company Rating: 4.4

"No day is ever alike and I get to tackle challenging problems surrounded by the best and brightest minds." -- Facebook Global Brand Partnerships (San Francisco, CA)

24. McKinsey & Company

Company Rating: 4.4

"The people who work here are smart, motivated, and passionate about the work they do. Coaching is a strong part of the culture." -- McKinsey & Company Associate (Boston, MA)

25. Camden Property Trust

Company Rating: 4.4