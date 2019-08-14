Job and recruiting site Glassdoor just announced the results of its analysis of millions of employee reviews to identify 25 jobs with the best career opportunities in the United States. This study is especially timely given the arrival of back-to-school season, when students across the country are deciding on which education tracks will best prepare them for the workforce.

As Glassdoor points out, while almost half of these top-25 jobs are in tech, several finance, healthcare, and marketing roles offer strong career paths as well.

For example, nursing manager boasts the highest number of open jobs of any role on this list with almost 15,000 open roles in the U.S. as of July 5, 2019. Dentist and physician assistant are two additional healthcare roles with strong career opportunities, with both paying over $100,000.

Here, then, are the top-25 jobs that offer the best career opportunities in the United States, along with the median base salary for each. Remember to update your résumé and LinkedIn profile before you go on any job interviews.