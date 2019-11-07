Yesterday, job site Indeed announced the results of its 2019 survey of the top-rated workplaces for veterans, based on more than 200 million company ratings and reviews. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there were 19.2 million veterans in the U.S. in 2018--approximately 8 percent of the civilian population.

According to Indeed, however, many veterans face challenges in the workplace, despite currently low unemployment rates. Approximately 25 percent of veterans have a service-connected disability, and their unemployment rate is higher than those without.

Here, then, are the 2019 top-rated workplaces for veterans:

1. Keller Williams Realty.

Keller Williams Realty actively recruits veterans, with a page on its website devoted to them. According to an employee of the company, "Education is the fundamental benefit of working here, as Keller Williams does a better job at education and motivation than any other agency. They teach veterans how to run companies and teams, to the benefit of all participants."

2. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Normally, you can't become an FBI Special Agent when you reach the age of 37. However, waivers are available to veterans. In addition, the FBI has established the Wounded Warriors Internship Program, which offers career development opportunities for eligible veterans. Says on FBI employee, "The most enjoyable part of the job is knowing that what you do is important and it does make a difference."

3. Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman is a global defense contractor with more than 85,000 employees worldwide. Currently, about 20 percent of those employees are veterans. The company actively recruits veterans by way of the Hiring Our Heroes program.

4. H-E-B.

H-E-B is a San Antonio, Texas-based supermarket chain founded in 1905. According to one employee, H-E-B is "by far the best place I have worked at since retiring from the military." The veteran especially liked the "great benefits...and atmosphere."

5. Capital One.

This financial and banking giant offers a wide array of resources and benefits specifically tailored to veterans and active service members alike. The company actively recruits veterans, who have their own dedicated page on the company's website.

6. Raytheon.

Raytheon is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, homeland security and other government markets throughout the world. According to a Raytheon employee, "I felt that I was part of a team when I was there and they were willing to help me if I had a question. The office was always professional and when we had left the country to do our job overseas we were greeted with a great team lead."

7. Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin is another noted defense contractor that has more than 105,000 employees worldwide--more than 21,000 of whom are veterans. The company actively recruits veterans and has devoted a significant portion of its careers site to veterans.

8. Kaiser Permanente.

Kaiser Permanente bills itself as the nation's leading not-for-profit health plan--serving more than 11 million members from 600+ locations in 8 states and D.C. According to one employee, "Kaiser is an Amazing place to work. The atmosphere, the members, the benefits, etc. Working at Kaiser has gained me a second family. I love going to work & I love the work that I do!"

9. Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The IRS is the tax collection agency of the United States government and it is responsible for administering the Internal Revenue Code. The agency has a wide variety of jobs, accessible through its online career site.

10. Microsoft.