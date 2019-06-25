Anthony Bourdain was a chef, author, entrepreneur, and television star whose CNN travel show Parts Unknown (and his previous show on the Travel Channel, No Reservations) took us to places most of us have never been. The show was riveting, immersive television, and I for one always felt like I learned and experienced something new after watching each new episode.

Two of Bourdain's close friends--chefs Éric Ripert and José Andrés--have created a day in his honor and memory: Bourdain Day. Explained Ripert in an Instagram post, "On this day we will celebrate the Life, Legacy & Birthday of our Dear Friend Anthony."

According to the post, Bourdain Day will be celebrated each year on his birthday: June 25.

So, in honor of Anthony Bourdain on this very first Bourdain Day, here are 17 Anthony Bourdain quotes to inspire your own success and happiness.

1. "Luck is not a business model."

2. "When dealing with complex transportation issues, the best thing to do is pull up with a cold beer and let somebody else figure it out."

3. "I've had a lot of success in my career by doing things that are creatively satisfying and not really concerning myself with the market."

4. "I'm willing to accept less of an audience or maybe no audience rather than suck."

5. "Without new ideas, success can become stale."

6. "We can do business together or not. Tell me now."

7. "Your body is not a temple, it's an amusement park. Enjoy the ride."

8. "If I'm an advocate for anything, it's to move. As far as you can, as much as you can. Across the ocean, or simply across the river."

9. "Skills can be taught. Character you either have or you don't have."

10. "Travel is about the gorgeous feeling of teetering in the unknown."

11. "Just because someone you work with is miserable, treacherous, self-serving, capricious, and a corrupt asshole shouldn't prevent you from enjoying their company, working with them, or finding them entertaining."

12. "Under 'Reasons for Leaving Last Job,' never give the real reason, unless it's money or ambition."

13. "I don't have to agree with you to like you or respect you."

14. "Life--and travel--leaves marks on you. Most of the time, those marks--on your body or on your heart--are beautiful. Often, though, they hurt."

15. "You learn a lot about someone when you share a meal together."

16. "Don't lie about it. You made a mistake. Admit it and move on. Just don't do it again. Ever."