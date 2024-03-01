It’s Employee Appreciation Day. Here Are 99 Things You Can Do Right Now to Show You Care
While the first Friday in March is officially Employee Appreciation Day, you can (and should) make every day Employee Appreciation Day.
EXPERT OPINION BY PETER ECONOMY, THE LEADERSHIP GUY @BIZZWRITER
Photo: Getty Images
If you’re a leader, you probably already know that your people really like it when you recognize and reward them for a job well done. And how do you know this? Because you like it when your boss recognizes and rewards you for a job well done.
While every day should be Employee Appreciation Day, there’s an official day set aside each year–the first Friday in March. Remember, the best rewards aren’t always about money. By focusing on genuine appreciation, opportunities for growth, and creating a positive work environment, you can foster a happy and engaged workforce without breaking the bank.
So, for the special employees in your life (they’re all special, right?), here are 99 ways to show them you care, for little or no money–today, and every day.
1. Give your employees handwritten thank-you notes
2. Wash an employee’s car
3. Hand out lottery tickets or Amazon gift cards
4. Start a random acts of kindness program for employees to recognize one another with small gestures of appreciation
5. Host internal hackathons or innovation challenges
6. Offer discounts on company merchandise or local businesses
7. Create a company blog or forum where employees can share ideas and connect
8. Offer flexible work arrangements or remote work options
9. Provide opportunities for cross-departmental collaboration
10. Organize team-building activities like games, challenges, or escape rooms
11. Serve lunch to your team
12. Let employees go home early on special occasions
13. Provide free coffee, tea, fruit, and healthy snacks in the office
14. Decorate workspaces for holidays or special occasions
15. Start a company library or book exchange
16. Offer free chair massages in the office
17. Organize team outings or social events
18. Host potlucks or team lunches
19. Have a karaoke party
20. Celebrate birthdays and special occasions with small gifts or treats
21. Give a magazine subscription
22. Offer opportunities to learn new skills through workshops, online courses, or mentoring programs
23. Provide your people with customized company T-shirts or coffee mugs
24. Offer job shadowing or mentorship opportunities
25. Support participation in volunteer work or community initiatives
26. Provide opportunities to present ideas to the executive team
27. Organize movie nights, game nights, or other social events in the office
28. Bring in a fortune teller for the afternoon
29. Create a company sports team or participate in local leagues
30. Send an employee to a local spa for an afternoon
31. Host a company potluck with cultural dishes
32. Provide early access to new products or services
33. Provide free or discounted gym memberships
34. Sponsor an impromptu ice cream social
35. Offer employee discounts on travel, entertainment, or other services
36. Have a hot dog eating competition
37. Write a note of appreciation to an employee’s significant other
38. Have a Pizza Day!
39. Give an employee a reserved parking space near the front door
40. Have a limo pick up an employee for a ride to work
41. Give an employee a surprise airline ticket upgrade from coach to first class
42. Provide free parking or subsidized public transportation passes
43. Have pet-friendly office policies
44. Offer compressed workweeks or flexible schedules
45. Provide paid time off for volunteering or personal development
46. Organize workshops or resources on stress management and work-life balance
47. Promote healthy habits through wellness challenges or incentives
48. Offer flexible start and end times
49. Encourage employees to take breaks and vacations
50. Organize charity drives or volunteer opportunities
51. Sponsor community events or initiatives
52. Highlight employee involvement in the community
53. Donate to local food banks
54. Support employee participation in local races or events
55. Give employees tickets to professional sports games
56. Sponsor local sports teams or youth programs
57. Host blood drives or bone marrow registration events
58. Offer personalized thank-you gifts based on interests or hobbies
59. Create a company Wall of Fame to showcase employee achievements
60. Feature employee quotes or stories in the company newsletter
61. Offer birthday shout-outs on social media or internal platforms
62. Recognize personal milestones such as weddings, graduations, or new babies
63. Match employee donations to charities they support
64. Offer free financial planning consultations or resources
65. Provide free language learning apps or subscriptions
66. Offer free or discounted tickets to local events or attractions
67. Host Lunch & Learn sessions with industry experts or interesting speakers
68. Organize book clubs or discussion groups on relevant topics
69. Host a family day at the office
70. Bring a big box of doughnuts to the office for everyone to enjoy
71. Create a mentorship program connecting experienced employees with newer ones
72. Offer opportunities to shadow leaders or executives
73. Have an Elvis Day!
74. Offer dance lessons during lunch
75. Host Lunch & Learn sessions with employees who have expertise in specific areas
76. Organize virtual game nights or online challenges
77. Host a company-wide scavenger hunt
78. Create a company Slack channel for sharing fun content and memes
79. Organize a company talent show or karaoke night
80. Hold themed dress-up days or contests
81. Gift a night in a luxury hotel
82. Organize a company picnic or barbecue
83. Host a company-wide Olympics
84. Create a company garden or vegetable patch
85. Organize a company photo contest or art competition
86. Gift a week of free meal delivery services
87. Mail surprise care packages to your remote employees
88. Organize walking or hiking groups during lunch breaks
89. Partner with local fitness studios for discounts or free classes
90. Offer employees a sincere “thank you” publicly–and often
91. Make every day Casual Day
92. Send an email to your team highlighting an individual’s achievements
93. Create a virtual gratitude circle where team members express appreciation for one another
94. Sponsor Workplace Wisdom Sessions in which employees can share their personal insights and wisdom with members of the team
95. Organize a virtual trivia challenge so all your employees–even the remote ones–can participate
96. Give a flower bouquet
97. Offer to do an employee’s job for the day
98. Bring in a food truck to the office
99. Give employees an extra-long lunch hour
The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.
Refreshed leadership advice from CEO Stephanie Mehta