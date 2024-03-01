It’s Employee Appreciation Day. Here Are 99 Things You Can Do Right Now to Show You Care

While the first Friday in March is officially Employee Appreciation Day, you can (and should) make every day Employee Appreciation Day.

EXPERT OPINION BY PETER ECONOMY , THE LEADERSHIP GUY @ BIZZWRITER

If you’re a leader, you probably already know that your people really like it when you recognize and reward them for a job well done. And how do you know this? Because you like it when your boss recognizes and rewards you for a job well done.

While every day should be Employee Appreciation Day, there’s an official day set aside each year–the first Friday in March. Remember, the best rewards aren’t always about money. By focusing on genuine appreciation, opportunities for growth, and creating a positive work environment, you can foster a happy and engaged workforce without breaking the bank.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

So, for the special employees in your life (they’re all special, right?), here are 99 ways to show them you care, for little or no money–today, and every day. 1. Give your employees handwritten thank-you notes

2. Wash an employee’s car

3. Hand out lottery tickets or Amazon gift cards 4. Start a random acts of kindness program for employees to recognize one another with small gestures of appreciation

5. Host internal hackathons or innovation challenges

6. Offer discounts on company merchandise or local businesses 7. Create a company blog or forum where employees can share ideas and connect

8. Offer flexible work arrangements or remote work options

9. Provide opportunities for cross-departmental collaboration 10. Organize team-building activities like games, challenges, or escape rooms

11. Serve lunch to your team

12. Let employees go home early on special occasions 13. Provide free coffee, tea, fruit, and healthy snacks in the office

14. Decorate workspaces for holidays or special occasions

15. Start a company library or book exchange 16. Offer free chair massages in the office

17. Organize team outings or social events

18. Host potlucks or team lunches 19. Have a karaoke party

20. Celebrate birthdays and special occasions with small gifts or treats

21. Give a magazine subscription 22. Offer opportunities to learn new skills through workshops, online courses, or mentoring programs

23. Provide your people with customized company T-shirts or coffee mugs

24. Offer job shadowing or mentorship opportunities 25. Support participation in volunteer work or community initiatives

26. Provide opportunities to present ideas to the executive team

27. Organize movie nights, game nights, or other social events in the office 28. Bring in a fortune teller for the afternoon

29. Create a company sports team or participate in local leagues

30. Send an employee to a local spa for an afternoon 31. Host a company potluck with cultural dishes

32. Provide early access to new products or services

33. Provide free or discounted gym memberships 34. Sponsor an impromptu ice cream social

35. Offer employee discounts on travel, entertainment, or other services

36. Have a hot dog eating competition 37. Write a note of appreciation to an employee’s significant other

38. Have a Pizza Day!

39. Give an employee a reserved parking space near the front door 40. Have a limo pick up an employee for a ride to work

41. Give an employee a surprise airline ticket upgrade from coach to first class

42. Provide free parking or subsidized public transportation passes 43. Have pet-friendly office policies

44. Offer compressed workweeks or flexible schedules

45. Provide paid time off for volunteering or personal development 46. Organize workshops or resources on stress management and work-life balance

47. Promote healthy habits through wellness challenges or incentives

48. Offer flexible start and end times 49. Encourage employees to take breaks and vacations

50. Organize charity drives or volunteer opportunities

51. Sponsor community events or initiatives 52. Highlight employee involvement in the community

53. Donate to local food banks

54. Support employee participation in local races or events 55. Give employees tickets to professional sports games

56. Sponsor local sports teams or youth programs

57. Host blood drives or bone marrow registration events 58. Offer personalized thank-you gifts based on interests or hobbies

59. Create a company Wall of Fame to showcase employee achievements

60. Feature employee quotes or stories in the company newsletter 61. Offer birthday shout-outs on social media or internal platforms

62. Recognize personal milestones such as weddings, graduations, or new babies

63. Match employee donations to charities they support 64. Offer free financial planning consultations or resources

65. Provide free language learning apps or subscriptions

66. Offer free or discounted tickets to local events or attractions 67. Host Lunch & Learn sessions with industry experts or interesting speakers

68. Organize book clubs or discussion groups on relevant topics

69. Host a family day at the office 70. Bring a big box of doughnuts to the office for everyone to enjoy

71. Create a mentorship program connecting experienced employees with newer ones

72. Offer opportunities to shadow leaders or executives 73. Have an Elvis Day!

74. Offer dance lessons during lunch

75. Host Lunch & Learn sessions with employees who have expertise in specific areas 76. Organize virtual game nights or online challenges

77. Host a company-wide scavenger hunt

78. Create a company Slack channel for sharing fun content and memes 79. Organize a company talent show or karaoke night

80. Hold themed dress-up days or contests

81. Gift a night in a luxury hotel 82. Organize a company picnic or barbecue

83. Host a company-wide Olympics

84. Create a company garden or vegetable patch 85. Organize a company photo contest or art competition

86. Gift a week of free meal delivery services

87. Mail surprise care packages to your remote employees 88. Organize walking or hiking groups during lunch breaks

89. Partner with local fitness studios for discounts or free classes

90. Offer employees a sincere “thank you” publicly–and often 91. Make every day Casual Day

92. Send an email to your team highlighting an individual’s achievements

93. Create a virtual gratitude circle where team members express appreciation for one another 94. Sponsor Workplace Wisdom Sessions in which employees can share their personal insights and wisdom with members of the team

95. Organize a virtual trivia challenge so all your employees–even the remote ones–can participate

96. Give a flower bouquet 97. Offer to do an employee’s job for the day

98. Bring in a food truck to the office

99. Give employees an extra-long lunch hour

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.