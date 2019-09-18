Just when you thought the fast-food chicken sandwich wars were winding down--with either Popeyes or Chick-fil-A winning, and McDonald's late to the game--one of the biggest players just lobbed another shot into the fray.

Yesterday, chicken giant KFC announced that it has started testing a truly stunning new product: a chicken sandwich that takes the idea of chicken and waffles one big step better--the KFC Fried Chicken and Donut Sandwich.

The idea is just what the name implies: a crispy filet of fried chicken planted smack dab inside a "bun" made from two glazed donuts. Yes, you read that correctly--a piece of fried chicken and two glazed donuts.

Initially, the marketing test for this new product will be limited to Richmond and Norfolk, Virginia, and Pittsburgh. If all goes well, or course, then it's quite possible that this sugar-laden concoction will end up on the fast-food chain's menu nationwide.

KFC is testing a fried chicken sandwich with donuts as the buns https://t.co/buh4ME0IQE pic.twitter.com/7fuGLLREec -- Mashable (@mashable) September 17, 2019

According to a KFC press release,

Consumers are increasingly seeking novel, crave-able flavor combinations that give them the best of both sweet and savory worlds to create a unique taste experience. Through this test market, KFC is evaluating consumer appetite for bringing this growing food trend to its customers on a national scale.

KFC is no stranger to pushing the envelope when it comes to new products.

Just last month, KFC did the unthinkable--testing two new plant-based, vegan fried "chicken" products in one of its Atlanta stores: nuggets and boneless wings.

Most surprising, however, was the overwhelming reaction from customers--who had just one day's advance notice of the test.

As it turned out, customers turned out in droves--many arriving more than an hour before the store opened. According to news reports, the line to enter the store wrapped around two city blocks, while cars were bumper-to-bumper in the drive-thru, looping around the store twice.

In fact, the Atlanta KFC's test was so successful that the store--specially decked out in bright green trim--sold out of its supply of Beyond Fried Chicken in less than five hours.

So, while KFC has turned up the heat on the chicken sandwich war, it continues to innovate its menu in a lot of interesting new directions.