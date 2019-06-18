While there are many different steps in the hiring process, one of the very most important remains the job interview. This is the opportunity for an employer to ask you questions that are meant to get to the heart of whether or not you'll be a good fit. Wouldn't it be great if you could predict in advance what questions you might be asked so you could prepare for them in advance?

LinkedIn just announced the launch of a new suite of tools specifically designed to help job seekers prepare for interviews more effectively. Why are these tools important? Because, according to LinkedIn...

More than half (54 percent) of all job seekers say the interview phase is "moderately to extremely challenging" due to two reasons: uncertainty and lack of confidence.

Two-thirds (67 percent) of millennials feeling uneasy about job interviews are pessimistic about the prospect of them. More than one-third (37 percent) would rather spend an entire weekend cleaning out their garage than meet with a hiring manager, and 15 percent feel so nervous they could throw up before every interview.

80 percent of millennials admit to being stumped by an interview question.

LinkedIn research shows that 41 percent of all interviewers say that asking well-informed questions is one of their top qualifications for a candidate.

The new suite of tools--which will be available in LinkedIn's mobile app and desktop site--includes:

LinkedIn presents members with commonly asked interview questions--enabling them to develop and practice answers in advance. Short videos to learn how to interview in the best, most effective way. In addition, LinkedIn Premium members will be able to access examples of expert-approved sample interview answers.

LinkedIn has included an easy way for members to privately practice answering interview questions, self-evaluate, and improve by reviewing their recorded answers at their convenience. The ability to privately share recordings. Later this summer, LinkedIn will roll out the ability for members to privately share their recordings with trusted connections to get feedback, coaching, and advice.

When it comes to job interviews, clearly, practice makes perfect. With LinkedIn's new suite of interview tools, you'll be able to prepare for your next job interview well in advance.