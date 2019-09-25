Today, McDonald's announced a remarkably innovative new way to apply for a job. In fact, it's so simple all you have to do is ask Alexa.

Starting today, anyone in the United States, Canada, and six European countries can apply for a job at McDonald's using an Amazon Echo or Google Assistant using the company's new Apply Thru skill. According to the company, this is the world's first voice-initiated job application process.

Here's how it works:

Simply say "Alexa, help me get a job at McDonald's." (Or if you're using Google Assistant, say "Ok Google, talk to McDonald's Apply Thru.")

You'll be asked to answer a few basic questions out loud--your name, job area of interest, and location. When you've finished answering these questions, you'll be sent a text message with a link that you can click to complete the application process online.

That's it.

Says David Fairhurst, McDonald's Executive Vice President & Chief People Officer:

We must continue to innovate and think of creative, and in this case, groundbreaking, ways to meet potential job seekers on devices they are already using, like Alexa. Alexa has many of the qualities we look for on our teams--friendly, responsive, and fun.

According to McDonald's, the company and its independent franchisees employ approximately 2 million people around the globe--many of them making a career of it.

Not only that, but according to a recent survey, in the U.S. alone more than 2.4 million McDonald's employees have gone on to become entrepreneurs--starting their own businesses after working at McDonald's.

This is an enviable record of success.