In case you've been living in a cave on the side of a mountain for the past few months, we are in the middle of a major chicken sandwich war. The two heavy hitters in this war have been Chick-fil-A, which has sold its iconic chicken sandwich since 1964, and Popeyes, which introduced a remarkably popular (and quickly sold out) spicy chicken sandwich of its own last month.

Yesterday, however, fast-food giant McDonald's decided it was time to introduce its own spicy chicken sandwich--hoping to steal some of the thunder from its archrivals Chick-fil-A and Popeyes.

On September 11th, McDonald's will start selling its new Spicy BBQ Chicken Sandwich in restaurants nationwide. According to the company, the star of the show will be a buttermilk crispy chicken fillet on a sesame seed bun with slivered onions, pickles, and a spicy BBQ glaze.

In addition to this new chicken sandwich specifically designed to compete with Chick-fil-A and Popeyes, McDonald's is also introducing Spicy BBQ Glazed Tenders--essentially, a turbocharged chicken nugget.

So, how will McDonald's new spicy chicken sandwich stand up to the sandwiches sold by its rivals?

That remains to be seen.

It certainly doesn't hurt that the new Popeyes chicken sandwich is currently not available. It sold out just two weeks after it was introduced to the public.

And based on all the excitement around the Popeyes sandwich, it appears that people are hungry for an alternative to the ubiquitous Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich. I fully expect McDonald's to market its new spicy chicken sandwich very heavily.

This isn't the first time that McDonald's has sold a spicy chicken sandwich, however. Way back in 2013, the company stopped selling its Hot 'N Spicy McChicken sandwich. Apparently, it was ahead of its time.