Today, job site Indeed released its latest report on what tech workers value when it comes to company culture and benefits--in short, what they really want in the workplace.

And while some may think that tech workers get all excited about ping-pong tables and an endless supply of company-provided food and beverages, as Indeed found in its research, that's not really the case at all.

As it turns out, the following five things are most important to tech workers today. And, guess what? They're also important to employees in any kind of business in every industry--including yours.

1. Almost all tech workers value transparency from leadership.

When Indeed asked tech workers what's most important to them, the answer was: "Quite a lot." Looking at what specific characteristics they value most in a company, however, topping the list is transparency from leadership, which 89 percent of workers considered to be important. This was followed closely by the company giving back to the community (valued by 79 percent of respondents) and a company that shares their values (important for 78 percent).

2. Flexible work hours are more important than working from home or remotely.

Flexibility is something people often associate with tech, so Indeed asked workers who value a flexible workplace (83 percent) for more information. When Indeed took a closer look, variable work hours (cited by 59 percent) was most important, followed by the ability to work from home (25 percent), and remote-work options (important to 14 percent). As Indeed points out, "Offering flexibility at work makes it easier for workers to manage different areas of life, such as caring for children and aging parents, as well as taking care of themselves. And since flexibility tends to lead to productivity, it's a win for employers, too."

3. Top perks and benefits involve self-improvement.

When Indeed asked tech workers which benefit they value most at their current company, a common theme emerged: self-improvement, whether in the form of employee development or tuition reimbursement initiatives (which 32 percent say are most important) or health and wellness programs (topping the list for 30 percent of respondents). In-office perks, such as free snacks and beverages or the ability to bring their pets to work, were surprisingly found to be less important to workers (cited by just 12 percent and 8 percent, respectively).

4. Workers want advancement and flexibility in a new job.

When evaluating a new position, Indeed found that workers consider pay to be most important (93 percent). But a number of factors follow right behind: flexibility in hours and location (chosen by 92 percent); the opportunity for career advancement (deemed important by 91 percent); opportunities for learning and education (selected by 91 percent); and whether the company has a reputation for ethical behavior (selected by 90 percent). Surprisingly, even though "pay and benefits" is the top consideration when choosing a new job, 92 percent of respondents would be willing to make less money in exchange for one of the other factors listed.

5. Diversity is important in every area of business.

Diversity is crucial to today's tech workers--and indeed, to an increasing number of workers in every industry. When Indeed asked about the value of diversity in a variety of settings--in leadership, the company, their department, and on their team--over eight in 10 say each one is "somewhat" or "very important" to them. Make sure efforts and initiatives are in place to promote diversity and inclusion--both among candidates and existing employees. And be sure to publicize these efforts throughout your recruiting process, on the company website, and through social media.

Here are some specific statistics from Indeed's latest study:

When evaluating jobs, tech workers care most about:

Pay and benefits (93 percent)

Workplace flexibility (92 percent)

Career advancement opportunities (91 percent)

Opportunities for continuous learning (91 percent)

Ethical reputation (90 percent)

Wellness programs (88 percent)

A diverse and inclusive workforce (87 percent)

Culture fit (85 percent)

Opportunities to volunteer or make a difference in the community (82 percent)

That the company they work for has a well-known brand name (75 percent)

Tech workers would be willing to take a pay cut for a company that: