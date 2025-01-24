Outsmart the Giants: A 7-Step Guide for Small Business Success

Big businesses garner a much larger piece of the sales pie than do small businesses. While 99.9 percent of all U.S. businesses are small businesses, the most recent data shows that these small businesses accounted for only 43.5 percent of economic activity.

Having to compete with big businesses is sometimes too much for a small business or startup. But with the right strategies, you can not only make it through this challenging market but win it. If you own or run a small business, these seven steps are essential for leveling the playing field. Give them a try and watch your business thrive. 1. Differentiate your brand. Decide what sets your company apart from your competitors, then double or triple down on it. Get creative, whether with stellar customer service and support, special-occasion products, or a compelling brand story. Know who you’re marketing to and tailor your efforts to their specific requirements and tastes.

2. Forge strategic partnerships. Make a point of partnering with like-minded businesses that don’t compete with you to cross-promote each other’s goods and services. Take advantage of supplier relationships—good supplier relationships can bring you exclusive deals, early access to new products, and one-on-one support. 3. Explore third-party marketplaces. Expand your market by selling your items on popular marketplaces such as Amazon or Etsy to reach more people. Increase the visibility of your listings—having a great product image and description along with well-chosen keywords is very important. 4. Embrace a local focus. Be a local marketer. Design your services and products for the local customers and develop loyal community connections. Network with local groups and activities to establish brand loyalty.

5. Amplify your marketing efforts. Step up your marketing by using social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok to engage with your followers, and develop helpful content (blogs, videos, infographics) to acquire and maintain clients. Create and build a customer email list and send newsletters to them regularly. 6. Leverage your small business identity. Join and participate actively in small business groups where you’ll have the opportunity to connect with other entrepreneurs. Entrepreneur’s Organization (EO), Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC), and Vistage Worldwide are great places to start. 7. Deliver exceptional customer experiences. Go the extra mile by offering customer service that is second to none. As a small business, you have the advantage of being able to always offer the human touch, so be sure to do just that. Always strive to put some hospitality into your customer service.

By adopting these practices, any small business can compete with larger businesses successfully and develop a long-term, profitable company. Don’t forget, it’s not the size of your company that makes you win, but the value your products deliver to customers and their experience.

