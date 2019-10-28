It's official. The Popeyes chicken sandwich that triggered a war with Chick-fil-A and Wendy's is going to be available nationwide again starting on Sunday, November 3rd. That will be a very happy day indeed for the millions of people who fell in love with the spicy sandwich.

It's no secret that the popular sandwiches quickly sold out--leaving customers in the lurch. In a tongue-in-cheek bid to fill the missing sandwich gap, Popeyes put out a video on how to make your own BYOB chicken sandwich. While it didn't actually solve the missing sandwich problem, it definitely got people talking about the company's chicken sandwiches again. As the old saying goes, "There's no such thing as bad publicity."

Y'all...the sandwich is back Sunday, November 3rd. Then every day.pic.twitter.com/JDxyCIv0zz -; Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) October 28, 2019

As Popeyes deals with the most recent event in chicken shortages, it will be important for the chain to leverage those same elements of swift action and transparent communication with this BYOB campaign. By listening to their customers, addressing the situation quickly, and with social media, Popeye's will have a better chance of maintaining customer loyalty and ensuring there will be people to buy their sandwiches when they do return to the menu.

Why Popeyes ran out of chicken sandwiches in first place is still a bit of a mystery--as is why they still can't seem to get those sandwiches back into restaurants.

The demand for the new Chicken Sandwich in the first few weeks following launch far exceeded our very optimistic expectations. In fact, Popeyes aggressively forecasted demand through the end of September and has already sold through that inventory.