After 57 Years, Southwest Airlines Is Making a Big Change That Will Surprise Its Longtime Customers

Southwest Airlines is famous for its longstanding cost-cutting practices that have made it an industry leader. One of those practices is about to change.

Founded in 1967, Southwest Airlines has always taken its own unique path to success. Founder Herb Kelleher was an irreverent maverick in an industry that was highly regulated and conservative. Flights were expensive when Kelleher started up Southwest. In his words, “When I started working on Southwest Airlines, I kid you not, only people flying on business and very wealthy people ever flew.”

By adhering to some very simple, but industry-norm-busting (and cost-saving) principles, Kelleher and Southwest ushered in the age of the discount airline, putting flying within the reach of a much greater portion of the American public.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

These principles included such things as buying just one kind of aircraft–the Boeing 737–to reduce maintenance and training costs. (And Southwest stuck with the 737 Max through thick and thin, even after the FAA grounded the aircraft following the tragic crashes of two 737 Max 8 planes in 2018 and 2019.) There’s no such thing as a reserved seat on a Southwest flight–it’s first come, first served, with the three boarding groups (A, B, and C) determined by when you check in for your flight, or if you’re willing to pay extra for a Business Select ticket or EarlyBird check-in that gets you into the first boarding group. In addition, every seat is an economy seat–there’s no first class or business class section on any Southwest flight.

Southwest also gives customers two free checked bags, while many airlines charge for the privilege, and it has long offered some of the most flexible cancelation and rebooking policies in the industry.

So, it’s news when the company changes one of the foundational practices that makes Southwest Southwest. And that foundational practice that’s going to change?

No red-eye flights.

Red-eyes are flights that fly overnight, usually leaving their departure city late in the evening and arriving at their destination city very early the next morning. This change was recently announced by Ryan Green, Southwest’s chief commercial officer, at an industry conference. According to Green, the plans are to start adding red-eye flights to its schedule within the next two years, beginning with flights originating in Hawaii and Las Vegas. It’s expected that this change will result in additional cost savings for Southwest, which will no doubt result in even lower fares–putting pressure on the rest of the industry to lower their own prices. Said Ryan Green, “We have to be maniacally focused on being efficient.”

I suspect this change would be music to founder Herb Kelleher’s ears (he died in 2019). Kelleher always kept his eye on serving both Southwest’s customers and its employees. He defined his own approach to leadership in simple terms, “Leading an organization is as much about soul as it is about systems. Effective leadership finds its source in understanding.”

And Southwest has long understood what its customers and its people need from the airline.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.