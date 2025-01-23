The Effortless Leader: Mastering Empathy, Focus, and Awareness

Great leadership isn’t measured by how much time and effort you put into it, but by the outcomes you achieve.

Leaders are masters of working hard and always striving to coach their people and organizations. But why is it that some leaders have to work so hard to achieve great results, while others seem to have an easier time of it?

Consider that great leadership isn’t measured by how much time and effort you put into it—it’s measured by the outcomes you achieve. Here are three key approaches to leadership that will enable you to maximize your outcomes while enabling you to focus your effort on other things. 1. Learn to empathize. Empathy, the capacity to feel the emotions of others, is the key to relationships. It’s one of the cornerstones of great leadership. Great leaders have a deep emotional intelligence to understand what their people are going through, how they feel, and what they’re looking for. They use this underlying humanness to steer their teams through challenges, creating an enabling, welcoming environment. The best leaders approach problems empathetically, seeking the underlying cause rather than blaming others for them. They work on solutions, rather than lingering on problems, and they embrace continuous improvement and team problem solving. By making empathy an important focus, you can create an environment that facilitates communication, trust, and respect for one another in ways that are essential to the highest-performing team.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

2. Master your focus. Find intentional direction in the age of chaos. Change is happening faster than ever, and chaos seems to reign supreme. According to Accenture’s 2024 Pulse of Change Index, the rate of change rose a shocking 183 percent from 2019 to 2023. Successful leadership therefore demands intense, unwavering focus on the task in hand. Great leaders know how to prioritize, plan, and make effective strategies to solve problems. They can articulate goals, simplify complex tasks, and convey their vision in simple, short steps. This hyper-focused attention helps them cut through distractions and keep moving toward their end. This focused mindset also saves wasted time and maximizes productivity, which ultimately means better results. 3. Expand your awareness. Know how people function. Emotional and social consciousness requires effort. A deeper awareness of why and how people behave and respond in particular ways is vital to forming healthy relationships. The higher sensitivity empowers leaders to manage complex social dynamics, avoid conflict, and create harmonious teams that get big things done.

True leaders set themselves apart with their actions and their behaviors. They know their own strengths and weaknesses as well as the strengths and weaknesses of their colleagues. They know where they stand and don’t shy away from taking action when needed. They grasp the nature of organizational power and wield it appropriately to bring about good results. While great leadership requires some effort, if you do these three things, you’ll be able to dial down the amount of work you put into it. That sense of self-awareness—in tandem with an awareness of team dynamics—gives you the tools you need to achieve the very best outcomes, consistently and easily.

The opinions expressed here by Inc.com columnists are their own, not those of Inc.com.