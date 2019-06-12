If you're a dog lover, chances are you've entertained the idea of taking your dog to work. But, of course, some companies are friendlier than others when it comes to bringing pups into the office. (Coincidentally, National Take Your Dog to Work Day takes place on June 21 this year.)

To help provide some guidance on this matter, petcare network Rover.com just released its 2019 list of Best Dog-Friendly Companies. Perhaps not surprisingly, no small number of the companies on the list have something to do with pets (for example, Petsmart #4 and Chewy.com #12), however, there are some surprises (Amazon #1 and Airbnb #5).

There are real benefits to dog-friendly companies--and to the people who work for them. A recent Rover survey found that 75 percent of employees who can bring their dog to work are more likely to stay with their current employer. Not only that, but they help build bonds between employees. Says Rover human-animal-behavior expert Phil Tedeschi, "The bond between humans and animals is good for human health and can build connections in the work environment. Pets often allow for engagement and shared activity, in turn strengthening bonds among coworkers."

Here are the top-25 companies on the Rover list. You can view the entire list of 100 Best Dog-Friendly Companies on the Rover site.

2. Procore Technologies (Carpinteria, CA)

3. Trupanion (Seattle, WA)

4. Petsmart (Phoenix, AZ)

5. Airbnb (San Francisco, CA)

6. Nestle Purina Petcare (St. Louis, MO)

7. Petco Animal Supplies, Inc. (San Diego, CA)

8. Zogics (Lenox, MA)

9. Ceros (New York, NY)

11. Salesforce (San Francisco, CA)

12. Chewy.com (Dania Beach, FL & Boston, MA)

13. Sittercity (Chicago, IL)

14. Ookla (Seattle, WA)

15. Splendid Spoon (Brooklyn, NY)

16. RealSelf (Seattle, WA)

17. The Control Group (San Diego, CA)

18. Huge (Brooklyn, NY)

19. BISSELL (Grand Rapids, MI)

20. The Humane Society of the United States (Gaithersburg, MD)

21. Banfield Pet Hospital (Vancouver, WA)

22. TripAdvisor (Needham, MA)

23. Ellation, Inc. (San Francisco, CA)