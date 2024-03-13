This Gallup Report on Engagement Shows That You’ve Got a Big Problem With Your Younger Workers

For some reason, employee engagement numbers for younger employees have been dropping like a rock.

If there’s ever anything that needs a survey in the workplace — or anywhere else — then Gallup has probably done it. Recently, Gallup dug very deep into one particular aspect of the workplace and it’s something every leader should be aware of: employee engagement.

Gallup defines employee engagement as the involvement and enthusiasm of employees in their work and workplace, and according to Gallup, it’s one of the most important things for leaders to be aware of and to learn how to improve.

When employees aren’t engaged in their work and workplace, they feel disconnected from the companies they work for and the people they work with. This can lead to lower productivity and loyalty, and increased absenteeism and turnover. A recent report by Gallup shows that engagement has stagnated for U.S. employees, and this has some pretty serious implications for employers. According to the report, only 33 percent of U.S. employees were engaged in their work and workplace in 2023, representing $1.9 trillion in lost productivity.

However, when Gallup dug a bit deeper into their data, they found some very interesting — and concerning — differences by age group.

By far, the most engaged group of employees is Baby Boomers — those older workers born between 1946 and 1964. According to Gallup, 36 percent of Boomers are engaged at work — an increase of 2 percentage points since March 2020. But while that’s good news for business leaders, the news is not so good when it comes to younger workers. In fact, it’s pretty brutal.

Gallup found that the percentage of engaged Gen-X employees — born between 1965 and 1979 — fell from 35 percent to 31 percent. And the numbers for the older group of Millennials (born between 1980 and 1988) fell a whopping 7 percentage points — from 39 percent to 32 percent.

Finally, engaged Gen-Z and young Millennials (born in 1989 or later) fell from 40 percent to 35 percent, a drop of 5 percentage points. So, with all this information in mind, what can you do to increase the engagement of your people, whatever their age? Gallup suggests a variety of things you can do as a leader:

Regularly provide meaningful feedback.

Keep your people informed on what is going on.

Give employees the freedom to make decisions needed to do their job well.

Include your people in goal setting.

Care about your employees’ well-being.

Ensure everyone feels like they’re part of the team.

Take time to reflect on and discuss what might be done better. Gallup offers more suggestions, but these are good for a start. Remember, it’s very much in your interest to ensure your people are engaged and that they feel a part of the team and the organization. Anything you can do to raise the numbers is time very well spent.

