In Just 8 Words, Muhammad Ali Delivered a Master Class in Leadership

Many consider Ali the greatest boxer in history. He may have also been the sport’s greatest philosopher.

Chances are, if you’re like me, you didn’t know that heavyweight boxing champ Muhammad Ali also dipped his toe into the world of professional wrestling from time to time during his illustrious career. Well, it’s true.

More specifically, in 1976, the Greatest fought in the “War of the Worlds” exhibition match against Antonio Inoki, a Japanese pro wrestler (Ali’s leg almost had to be amputated due to an infection and blood clots he suffered during the match), and in 1985, he served as a guest referee for a WrestleMania I match between Hulk Hogan, Mr. T, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, and “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff.

By now, you’re probably wondering why I’m bringing all this up. Well, today the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) is inducting Muhammad Ali into its Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Ali will be inducted along with pro wrestlers Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, and the U.S. Express tag team consisting of Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham.

All this got me thinking about Muhammad Ali’s many wise words during the course of his illustrious career and beyond. They have long been an inspiration to anyone who struggled with getting through all sorts of challenges to accomplish great things, and they continue to inspire today.

As I looked over the Muhammad Ali quotes in an article I wrote a few years ago, this one in particular caught my eye: “Don’t count the days. Make the days count.”

I think that too many leaders–entrepreneurs, company founders, managers, and executives–bide their time, waiting for opportunities to fall into their laps. They literally watch their calendars as the days pass, week by week, month by month, and year by year.

This is a mistake. We only have 24 hours in each day, and 365 days in a year (excepting the occasional leap year). It’s up to us to make them count–to get the most out of each and every one of them.

That might mean creating a vision for some future desired business outcome and putting it out to the universe–in an interview or article, a post on LinkedIn or social media, an all-hands meeting with employees, a meeting with investors, or so on.

Or it might mean doing volunteer work with a community-based organization that desperately needs your expertise and support. Or it might simply mean unplugging from work for a while and spending some uninterrupted time with family and friends.

Whatever they mean to you, I suggest you heed Muhammad Ali’s words. They can make a real and lasting difference to you as a leader–and as a human being.

