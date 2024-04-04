What This $700,000 Titanic Film Prop Says About What Your Customers Really Want to Buy

While you might not sell props from ‘Titanic’ or ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark,’ you can imbue your products with the kind of value that gets customers really excited.

Who would have thought that the beat-up shard of a wooden door frame would sell for more than $700,000 at auction? Well, when it’s a prop in the film in the iconic film, Titanic, I guess it’s really no big surprise.

Plus, this wasn’t just any old door frame–it’s the one that kept Kate Winslet’s character Rose up out of the freezing North Atlantic water after the Titanic sunk. As fans of the film know all too well, there was room enough on this piece of wood only for Kate Winslet. Her love interest, Leonardo DiCaprio–who played the character Jack Dawson–couldn’t fit on it too, and he eventually died, his hand frozen to hers.

The final price for the Titanic prop sold by Heritage Auctions last week to one “Mr. Green” was $718,750, and the bullwhip Harrison Ford wielded in the Indiana Jones films did nearly as well, selling for a whopping $525,000. Which brings me to this question: Why are people willing to pay so much for a film prop?

Says George Newman, professor of organizational psychology and marketing at the University of Toronto, “It’s nothing material–it’s more like a magical belief that these objects have acquired something. And that belief seems to have a real effect on the amount of money people are willing to pay.”

Chances are that your company won’t be selling props from Titanic or Raiders of the Lost Ark anytime soon. So, what can you do to imbue the products you deliver with that magic “something” that makes customers willing to pay more for them? I think one of the most effective ways to do this is to increase the perception of value customers have for your product. This is something that companies from Apple to Costco to Hermès figured out long ago.

Take Apple, for example, which has made the design of its products a central focus of what it does. The products–from iPhones to iMacs to iPads, and more–are beautiful to look at. They exude quality, and their functionality lives up to the promise. I can remember when people lined up in front of Apple stores days before a new iPhone was released, hoping to buy one. While that’s not often the case any longer, Apple’s products still have a certain magic that encourages customers to pay a premium price for them.

Costco is the go-to for value shoppers everywhere (I’m one of them). Costco’s secret is to offer just a few products in each category at deeply discounted prices. For example, instead of offering, say, the 30 or more different brands and kinds of peanut butter that you’ll find in a typical grocery store–Skippy, Jif, Peter Pan, Smucker’s, smooth, crunchy, organic, natural, and so on–at Costco you’ll find just a few, including Skippy smooth, Skippy crunchy, and the organic Kirkland house brand. And you’ll know they are the best quality at the lowest price. And the Hermès Birkin Bag is so in demand that most customers who can afford them (they go for $10,000 and up) can’t buy them. In fact, the company is being sued by two California customers who were unsuccessful in buying the product.

If you want to increase sales of your products, then give them that magic something that gets customers excited to buy them–driving up demand, and the price for them. While you may not command the kind of prices that auction houses get for movie props, you can be sure that the benefits to your company will be well worth the effort.

