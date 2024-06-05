Top Economist Says the Labor Market Is Nowhere Near as Strong as the Fed Thinks

Bloomberg Economics forecasts the government could overstate employment by more than one million people this year.

If we take Tuesday’s jobs report at face value, a key measure of the labor market has returned to “normal.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of job openings in April returned to the pre-pandemic norm of about 1.2 per person. That’s down from more than two during the spring of 2022.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

To some, that suggests the Fed can effectively put the jobs market in the “soft landing” camp. In a scathing write-up the same day, however, Bloomberg Economics warned that official data–and therefore, policymakers–far overshoots the strength of the labor market. The central bank, in turn, may already be late on easing policy.

Here’s Anna Wong, Bloomberg’s chief economist: “Several Fed officials seem to believe the labor market is still tight, but we estimate, based on more comprehensive measures, that monthly nonfarm payroll prints likely overstated job growth by 730k last year–with hiring maybe even falling below zero in October.”

To Wong, official payroll prints don’t account for the spike in business closures and the decline in new business formations. Her team estimates the true pace of job growth is below 100,000 per month–less than half of the official 242,000 three-month average. The math here suggests the Bureau of Labor Statistics will overstate employment by more than one million by the end of 2024.

Are Bloomberg economists or the government more credible here? I’ve lost track of how many times official data has been revised after the fact this past year, so unfortunately my money is on the former.

If Wong’s analysis is even partially accurate and the labor market is significantly weaker than the Fed believes, a recession could be table stakes by the end of the year. Think back to econ 101. A deteriorating jobs market means less consumer spending, which could drag on economic growth and eventually lead to a downturn.

All the while, inflation remains top of mind for everyday Americans. While the rate of price growth slowed to 3.4 percent in April, the cumulative change in prices hovers just under 20 percent since January 2021, as Axios reports.