Apple Is Betting Its Future on AI. Wall Street Might Need More Convincing

Investors remained cool as the iPhone maker unveiled buzzy new features for its flagship products at its Glowtime event.

Tim Cook during an event at Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California, US, on September 9, 2024.. Photo: Getty Images

To tech enthusiasts, Apple’s iPhone launch event is the biggest day of the year.

To investors, it’s mostly a sell-the-news affair.

On Monday, the company unveiled buzzy new features and tools tied to its “Apple Intelligence” line. The new iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 Pro will incorporate buzzy AI-powered capabilities that mirror some of what ChatGPT can do. Apple also announced new AirPods and Apple Watch, and an updated version of Siri, the digital voice assistant.

Apple is the biggest company in the world–and so the highest weighted stock in the S&P 500–yet Wall Street did not add much to the event’s fanfare.

Shares of Apple fell nearly two percent on the day but ultimately finished the day flat with a slight gain of 0.04 percent. Over the last 12 months, Apple and the S&P 500 have returned a nearly identical 21.86 percent and 21.81 percent, respectively.

The lack of a strong positive stock swing on the day of Apple’s big event is not surprising by historical standards.

In fact, dating back to 2007 when the first iPhone debuted, Apple shares see an average decline of 0.3 percent during announcement days, according to Dow Jones market data.

And while investors do tend to treat the one-day event as reason to sell the news, they usually pile back into the stock before the new products or software hits shelves later the same year. On average, the stock climbs 2.2 percent from the day of the announcement to the day of release, according to a report by Barron’s. That said, Apple hasn’t exactly been on a hot streak over recent months.

In September alone the stock is down more than five percent, and this year it’s seen multiple sizable drawdowns. Meanwhile, Charles Schwab data shows its clients were net sellers of Apple in August.

In 2023, the company’s revenue from iPhone sales saw a rare dip from the year before. Sales have remained shaky this year, too, though analysts see those figures rebounding in 2025 as part of a widespread “upgrade cycle.” “The new era of personalization and how consumers interact with their iPhones has now begun and we believe this will cause a renaissance of iPhone growth (high-single-digit growth upside) for Apple over the next 12 to 18 months and drive shares higher with a $4 trillion market cap in 2025,” Wedbush’s Dan Ives told clients late Monday.