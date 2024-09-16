Beijing is battling deflation, the opposite problem of the U.S.

As everyday Americans deal with inflation by opting for cheaper proteins like sausage, China is wrestling with a meaty puzzle of its own. Pork prices are up 20 percent since the start of this year, yet the world’s second-largest economy is still on the brink of outright deflation.

Consumer prices in China rose a meager 0.6 percent in August compared to a year ago. Most of that gain was driven by food prices–and much of food prices’ gain can be chalked up to pork.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Like other developing markets, food inflation is particularly important in China because food consumption accounts for a large share of total consumption. Food, tobacco, and liquor together make up 30 percent of China’s CPI. Pork alone makes up nearly 1.8 percent of that, as it’s one of the most popular proteins in the country. By comparison, pork in the U.S. makes up about one-tenth of that figure.

The surge in Chinese pork prices stems from a variety of factors, according to Bank of America analysts Anna Zhou and Helen Qiao:

Supply constraints



Swine disease Breeders fattening up pigs for short-term gains

Seasonal trends

What’s amazing is that despite skyrocketing prices for pork, China still barely registers any inflation. Crashing beef prices are part of that story.

While not as popular as pork, increased imports, less restrictive tariffs and more cattle slaughtering have created a glut of beef supply in China, resulting in lower prices, as the chart from Zhou and Qiao shows.

Bank of America forecasts China to see an average inflation rate of 0.3 percent for all of 2024. The firm expects pork prices to climb further as demand peaks this winter.

“Our analysis suggests that pork supply will likely remain lean in the medium term, implying further upside in pork prices,” the analysts said. “That said, increased supply of other meat products such as beef will likely become a negative offset.” In other words: The impact of spiking pork prices on inflation will be negated by crashing beef prices.

In the U.S., consumers feel the bite of inflation to the point they are actively adopting cheaper options in their food and retail choices. A recent survey from the Dallas Fed pointed to weakening agricultural businesses, elevated costs, and a looming economic downturn.