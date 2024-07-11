Economists Aren’t Great at Forecasting Inflation

June CPI is expected to cool to 3.1 percent annually, but history shows median estimates are often incorrect.

Economists expect the June Consumer Price Index report to confirm the third month in a row of cooling inflation, which would raise the likelihood of the Fed cutting interest rates in September.

The median estimate for inflation is 3.1 percent year-over-year, according to FactSet. For May, it clocked in at 3.3 percent, lower than the expected 3.4 percent.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, for his part, told lawmakers Wednesday that he needs to see more evidence that inflation is still moving toward the central bank‘s 2 percent target. “The question is: Are we sufficiently confident that it is moving sustainably down to 2 percent?” Powell said on the second day of his two-day testimony. “And I’m not prepared to say that yet.”

While policymakers and prediction markets are banking on cooler inflation, history suggests we have more uncertainty to come as far as forecasts. Economists have long had trouble making accurate inflation calls, and today’s data dump looks as up in the air as ever.

Over the last 12 months, CPI has come in hotter than expected six times, cooler than expected four times, and in line with expectations only twice, per FactSet. Those figures hold across a longer time span too. Over the last five years, CPI has come in:

Hotter than expected 53 percent of the time.

Cooler than expected 30 percent of the time.

In line with expectations 17 percent of the time.

As for the latest batch of estimates, the 13 CPI predictions tracked by FactSet range from 2.7 percent to 3.50 percent, for a total spread of 80 basis points. That’s higher than the five-year average spread of 49 basis points.

Consumers, meanwhile, have little conviction that the Fed will bring inflation down to its 2 percent target. The New York Fed’s latest survey of consumers showed respondents’ one- and three-year inflation expectations both remain at about 3 percent.

That said, Powell isn’t convinced that inflation has to fall to target before rate-cutting begins. To delay a move until hitting that benchmark, in his view, would risk tipping the economy into a recession.