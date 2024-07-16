Crypto’s Perfect Storm Is Building Momentum From Washington and Wall Street

Markets have jumped on the Trump-Vance ticket, institutional support, and the prospect of Fed rate cuts.

Crypto has been hot all year, but momentum from Washington to Wall Street is accelerating the boom.

The global market cap of all cryptocurrencies hovers at $2.46 trillion, according to data from CoinGecko. That’s ballooned by about 95 percent from this time last year. Yet in the days since a gunman attempted to assassinate Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, there’s been nearly a five percent spike.

Bitcoin, the largest crypto, has surged nearly 10 percent over the last three days to hit its highest mark in two weeks. Ether, the second-largest token, has rallied over nine percent in the same stretch, though it’s benefitted extra from speculation of regulatory approval for an ether ETF.

There are a few things working in crypto’s favor here.

First, politics have provided a tailwind. Prediction markets now give Trump a 70 percent chance of victory, up from 59 percent before the shooting, per Polymarket. Markets broadly view Trump as the pro-crypto presidential candidate compared to Joe Biden, which helps explain the rally that kicked off this weekend.

Trump cemented that token-friendly reputation Monday in selecting JD Vance, also pro-crypto, as his running mate. It was only a few weeks ago Vance–who is said to own more than six figures worth of bitcoin–was circulating draft legislation to revamp US regulations of digital assets, as Politico reported. Wall Street’s most influential figures are also contributing to the rally. In a Monday interview with CNBC, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink praised Bitcoin as a “legitimate financial instrument.”

“As you know I was a skeptic,” Fink said. “I studied it, learned about it, and came away saying, okay, my opinion five years ago was wrong.”

Meanwhile, Jerome Powell reiterated Monday that inflation seems to be moving in the right direction. Though he didn’t comment specifically on Bitcoin, he mentioned the Fed likely won’t wait until inflation falls to two percent before cutting rates. Doing so, he explained, could risk the central bank being too late on policy.

Remember, markets see easing Fed policy as bullish for risk-assets across the board.

Last week, digital asset investment products saw $1.44 billion worth of inflows, according to CoinShares data. Buyers have piled into these funds and investments at the highest rate ever, with year-to-date inflows on track to, ahem, trump those seen in the frothy 2021. That data doesn’t include the billions in trading volume for high-risk meme coins, many of which have names related to political figures, such as the tokens MAGA and Jeo Boden.