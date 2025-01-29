DeepSeek Isn’t the Only Reason Big Tech Might Lose Its Edge on the Rest of the Stock Market

The rest of the stock market could finally catch up to the Magnificent Seven this year—and it has nothing to do with DeepSeek .

The leading batch of tech names—Nvidia, Meta, Amazon, Tesla, Microsoft, Apple, and Alphabet—is expected to contribute significantly in the latest round of earnings. But analysts see their outsized influence on the S&P 500 gradually shrinking in the coming quarters.

The gap in earnings growth between the Magnificent Seven and the rest of the benchmark index should compress from roughly 8 percent to less than 5 percent by the end of 2025, according to FactSet estimates.

That’s a stark contrast to the first three quarters of 2024, when the Magnificent Seven saw year-over-year earnings growth of 33 percent, while the S&P 493 hit 4.2 percent.