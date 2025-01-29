DeepSeek Isn’t the Only Reason Big Tech Might Lose Its Edge on the Rest of the Stock Market
Wall Street’s expectations for the Magnificent Seven aren’t what they used to be.
BY PHIL ROSEN
Photo: Getty Images
The rest of the stock market could finally catch up to the Magnificent Seven this year—and it has nothing to do with DeepSeek.
The leading batch of tech names—Nvidia, Meta, Amazon, Tesla, Microsoft, Apple, and Alphabet—is expected to contribute significantly in the latest round of earnings. But analysts see their outsized influence on the S&P 500 gradually shrinking in the coming quarters.
The gap in earnings growth between the Magnificent Seven and the rest of the benchmark index should compress from roughly 8 percent to less than 5 percent by the end of 2025, according to FactSet estimates.
That’s a stark contrast to the first three quarters of 2024, when the Magnificent Seven saw year-over-year earnings growth of 33 percent, while the S&P 493 hit 4.2 percent.
The Magnificent Seven, as tracked by Roundhill’s MAGS ETF, has tripled the returns of the market-cap-weighted S&P 500.
Indeed, that outperformance becomes even more stark when you compare it to the equal-weighted version of the S&P 500, which gives every stock the same influence on the broader index, as opposed to giving bigger businesses more sway.
And here’s how each member of Magnificent Seven fared over the last three months, including Monday’s DeepSeek sell-off:
- Tesla: +51.65 percent
- Amazon: +26.41 percent
- Alphabet: +17.07 percent
- Meta: +16.62 percent
- Microsoft: +4.80 percent
- Apple: +2.08 percent
- Nvidia: -8.30 percent
Microsoft, Meta, and Tesla report earnings on Wednesday, the same day as what’s expected to be a no-move announcement from the Federal Reserve on interest rates. Apple reports earnings Thursday.
