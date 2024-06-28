The Fed’s Case to Cut Interest Rates Is on the Line Today

The Federal Reserve’s case to cut interest rates just improved this morning.

The overall Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index or PCE cooled as expected in May to 2.6 percent year-over-year, down from 2.8 percent in April.

That marks the lowest level for the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge since March 2021. “The market [was] looking for an in-line or better reading to show that inflation is under control and heading toward the Fed’s long-term target of two percent,” said Bret Kenwell, US investment analyst at eToro. “A favorable PCE reading could set the stage for a September cut and potentially put the Fed on track to cut rates more than once this year.”

The core measure–which excludes food and energy prices–also eased to 2.6 percent compared to a year ago, in line with estimates. CME’s FedWatch Tool shows markets see 64 percent odds of a rate cut coming in September.

The team at investment management company Vanguard, however, is not so sure. Before Friday, they had anticipated core PCE to move higher given the recent elevation in transportation and housing costs, which would put pressure on the central bank to postpone easing policy.

“Structural persistence in shelter price growth, lack of scope for continued progress on goods prices, and services inflation propped up by healthy wage growth will limit the potential for rapidly cooling inflation,” said Vanguard global chief economist, Joe Davis. BlackRock’s Investment Institute, too, sees inflation running above the Fed’s two percent target for the near future due to higher services prices.

In any case, investors will be looking for more assurance that rate cuts are indeed on the way. Traders are pricing in between one and two moves lower before the end of the year.

A hotter-than-expected reading today could have tweaked that outlook. To some strategists, it’s still possible that markets aren’t giving enough credence to the possibility of a recession. Things have been too good for too long, the thinking goes, and that’s made some participants complacent.

Mimi Duff, the managing director at GenTrust, believes the odds of a downturn are far higher than the 10 to 25 percent range seen in various investor surveys.