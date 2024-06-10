A Booming Stock Market Makes Jerome Powell’s Job Much Harder

Economists say the bull run has boosted portfolios and spending too high to justify interest rate cuts.

Inflation isn’t the only thing the Federal Reserve is fighting right now.

Jerome Powell speaks at length about price gains and the labor market, but he’s yet to say much about the ongoing stock market rally–even though it very well could be the biggest obstacle to interest rate cuts at this point.

The Fed prefers limiting market volatility, so policymakers aren’t inclined to comment on equities. But ballooning share prices indeed seem to be keeping rates high. The S&P 500 has climbed roughly 13 percent this year, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq is up by more than 16 percent.

That strength has kept investors’ portfolios well in the green and fueled spending, which in turn has boosted economic growth. If the Fed were to cut rates, stocks and spending would only increase, as easing policy would be jet fuel for markets.

Meanwhile, a recent working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research outlined how wealth determines consumption and savings habits, and how those muddy the effects of policy. One key takeaway: As stock portfolios and retirement accounts soar–as they are this year–the potency of interest rates diminishes.

David Rosenberg, chief economist for Rosenberg Research, commented on the paper in a note to clients Friday:

“The crux of the argument is that in a bull market, monetary policy lags are longer because, in this environment, higher rates actually decrease demand for savings, working against the usual valuation effects that central banks rely on to influence current consumption.” This so-called “wealth effect,” which also includes the massive gains in home values, has helped stave off a recession. To that point, U.S. household wealth reached a record high $160 trillion in the first quarter, the Federal Reserve reported last week.

For now, almost no one expects the Fed to cut interest rates anytime soon, especially after Friday’s hot jobs report. Goldman Sachs sees the first move lower coming in September at the earliest. Most Wall Street firms agree.