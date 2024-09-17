Corporate America Cares Less and Less About Inflation

Fewer S&P 500 companies are mentioning inflation during earnings calls ahead of the Fed’s first rate cut.

Priorities continue to shift for the biggest companies in the U.S.

In the second quarter, the number of S&P 500 names mentioning “inflation” on an earnings call declined 21 percent compared to a year ago, according to FactSet. Compared to the same quarter in 2022–when inflation peaked at a historic 9 percent–company mentions are down 42 percent.

In total, 235 companies cited the term in the most recent quarter, marking the second-lowest number in three years. The drop in chatter has tracked the annualized inflation rate, which has cooled for five months in a row to hit 2.5 percent in August.

While this isn’t a perfect indicator, it does signal that Wall Street’s concerns around high prices are tempering.

This trend also mirrors how the Federal Reserve has moved inflation lower on its priority list over recent months. As policymakers ready their first cut in four years, it’s no secret that they are now focused on the labor market more than price stability.

Jerome Powell & Co. have said as much, and a slate of recent data have backed up that thinking.

The unemployment rate hovers at 4.2 percent and job growth has slowed more than anticipated, particularly when factoring in the government’s steep data revisions. All this has teed up a rate cut for Wednesday but uncertainty remains high.

As of Tuesday at 5 a.m. ET, markets see 67 percent odds for a jumbo 50-basis-point cut, CME data shows.

Those odds have more than doubled since one week ago even though we haven’t seen any new economic data.

“We sense markets may be pushing the pricing for tomorrow’s FOMC rate cut closer to 50bp in an attempt to influence the Fed decision, which is likely to be a very close one,” wrote ING economists in a note this morning. The ING team does narrowly favor a quarter-point move, though they acknowledged it’s possible that the market will influence the Fed into taking a bigger swing.

Generally, the Fed does not act on a whim. Since the 2008 financial crisis, policymakers have made a point to avoid surprises.