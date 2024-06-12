The Fed’s Revelation Today Could Make or Break Markets

Economists don’t expect a change to interest rates, so all eyes will be on the dot plot–the Fed’s outlook for the rest of the year.

Central banks around the world have started to cut interest rates, but don’t look for the Federal Reserve to join in anytime soon.

This afternoon, central bank officials are widely expected to keep the short-term benchmark rate unchanged in the 5.25 percent to 5.5 percent range, no matter what the May inflation report says the same morning.

In all likelihood, Jerome Powell won’t reveal much in his press conference as far as next steps. That leaves investors to zero in on the Fed’s economic projections for the rest of the year–the so-called dot plot. It could signal one, two, or even no cuts ahead.

“The dot plot will be a close call,” said Joseph Kalish, chief macro strategist at Ned Davis Research. “Our count shows nine participants looking for two rate cuts this year, but ten looking for one or none.”

Back in March, central bankers’ median forecast was for three 25-basis-point cuts in 2024. But a series of hot economic reports–including Friday’s blowout nonfarm payrolls report–have weighed on those forecasts. Futures markets, for their part, now imply between one and two cuts before year’s end, likely starting in September.

JPMorgan’s Marko Kolanovic, one of Wall Street’s most bearish analysts, expects just one.

Multiple Fed officials have stated that they won’t rush to cut rates, and that’s fueled debate on whether monetary policy is actually restrictive or not. Stocks, meanwhile, have marched higher all year. The policy uncertainty hasn’t proved debilitating because traders have been fixated on the lack of hikes, rather than the lack of cuts.

Plus, earnings have been mostly stellar, the economy is still humming, and the wave of AI enthusiasm has buoyed the biggest names in everyone’s portfolios. If higher borrowing costs stick around much longer, however, each of those variables could eventually deteriorate.

“Clearly the stock market has been able to rally in the absence of cuts, but sooner or later lower rates will be necessary for the market to maintain its current multiples,” said Chris Zaccarelli, the CIO for Independent Investor Alliance. To his point, consumers are already showing signs of buckling, so they too have reason to monitor the dot plot. The Fed hasn’t reached its 2 percent inflation target yet, but keeping borrowing costs high will only squeeze everyday Americans further.