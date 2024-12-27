Housing Market Remains Historically Unaffordable Going into 2025

Housing affordability remains historically bleak for everyday Americans thanks to a combination of high home prices, elevated mortgage rates, and limited housing supply.

The outlook for fewer interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve suggests not much will change in the year ahead. The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hit 6.85 percent in the week to Wednesday, according to Freddie Mac data. That’s higher than where it stood a year ago, and more than double what homebuyers could secure in 2022. Notably, rates on the most popular home loan have surged since policymakers began the cutting cycle in September. While the Fed’s benchmark borrowing has dropped 100 basis points in three months, mortgage rates have climbed almost a full percentage point.

To be clear, mortgage rates do not automatically fall when interest rates come down. Like long-term Treasury yields, that figure fluctuates largely based on investors’ expectations about economic conditions and growth. Mortgage rates are seen falling to 6.34 percent by the end of 2025, according to 14 models tracked by the real estate research and news outlet ResiClub. “If mortgage rates fall more than that, it’s likely because the labor market weakened more than expected,” said Lance Lambert, CEO and co-founder of ResiClub. “If mortgage rates are higher than that forecast, it’s likely the labor market proved more resilient than expected.”

Meanwhile, Zillow reports the average U.S. home value is up 2.5 percent from a year ago to $357,469. Nick Gerli, the chief executive of real estate data firm Reventure, highlighted in the chart below that buying a home has only been this challenging twice before in recent history. Currently, purchasing the typical home requires 39.4 percent of the median household income — a figure sandwiched between the 38.1 percent seen in 2006 and the 47.5 percent seen in 1981, when mortgage rates hovered at 18 percent.