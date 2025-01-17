Wall Street Has No Clue What the Fed Will Do in 2025
Big banks and economists can’t agree on the monetary policy outlook.
You can tell uncertainty is high when economists can’t agree on the economy.
Over the last several weeks, nearly every bank and researcher on Wall Street has published their outlook for how the Federal Reserve will adjust interest rates in 2025. Every firm operates with the same data, yet there is nothing resembling a consensus.
“We’ve got an unusual economic environment coming through,” James Knightley, ING’s chief international economist, told me. Even though the Fed has eased rates by 100 basis points since September, he explained, Treasury yields have spiked and markets haven’t moved as they typically would in a cutting cycle.
“On top of that, you’ve got uncertainty over Trump’s policy mix in terms of his tariff plan, immigration controls, and fiscal position,” Knightley said.
The Fed’s benchmark rate currently hovers in the 4.25-4.5 percent range. Markets don’t expect that to change at the January meeting.
Here’s an overview of the December data that’s caused such hubbub:
- CPI year-over-year: 2.9 percent
- Core CPI year-over-year: 3.25 percent
- Unemployment rate: 4.1 percent
- Nonfarm payroll growth: 256,000
And here’s what a handful of banks think that means for monetary policy:
Notably, the consensus estimate for full-year economic growth is 2.1 percent.
Citi—which anticipates five rate cuts in 2025—has a downbeat forecast for a meager 0.7 percent growth. Bank of America is forecasting an above-consensus 2.4 percent growth for the year, hence their view for no rate cuts.
ING, meanwhile, expects two percent growth.
The best-case-scenario for the Fed entails getting inflation under control without breaking the labor market and fueling unemployment.
Yet holding rates steady or even hiking them—as Bank of America predicts may happen—risks putting the Fed too far to one side of their dual mandate. Cutting rates, on the other hand, does the same but the risk falls to resurgent inflation.
Confused? Don’t worry, so are the pros.
“There are so many wild cards in play right now, it is leading to a diversity of views,” Knightley said.
Fed Governor Christopher Waller told CNBC on Thursday that there’s still a scenario that involves more and faster rate cuts than anticipated. In his view, three or four cuts could still be justified before the end of the year.
“If we continue getting numbers like this, it is reasonable to think rate cuts could happen in the first half of the year,” Waller said. “I am optimistic that this disinflationary trend will continue and we will get back closer to two percent a little quicker than maybe others are thinking.”
