The Fed Could Give the Stock Market Exactly What It Wants

The Federal Reserve may just give investors what they want this year after all. The December inflation report, released Wednesday, showed headline CPI climbing 2.9 percent year-over-year, higher than November’s print of 2.7 percent though in-line with forecasts.

The stock market enjoyed a broad rally, however, largely on account of core CPI—which strips out food and energy costs—slowing for the first time since July, hitting 3.2 percent annually, down from November’s 3.3 percent and lower than expected. This has revived markets’ hopes for multiple Fed rate cuts this year. “The current economic trajectory is relatively stable and not consistent with a major flare-up of inflation,” said Richard de Chazal, a macro strategist with William Blair. “From the Fed’s perspective, there is little here to move it away from an expected pause in rate cuts (to which it has already provided forward guidance) at the January 29 FOMC meeting, but also little to suggest that there is still not room for further cuts in the coming quarters.” While a January move remains effectively off the table, according to CME data, traders’ bets for zero rate cuts in 2025 dropped to 15.4 percent from roughly 26 percent one day prior.

Traders on the prediction platform Kalshi ramped up bets for slightly more rate cuts this year, too. On Wednesday, bettors saw 22 percent odds of zero rate cuts in the next 12 months, down from 26 percent on Tuesday. “Questions about how much lower rates can go remain,” added Steve Wyett, chief investment strategist at BOK Financial. “But there is less talk about a Fed not only not lowering rates from here but maybe even having to reverse course before the end of the year.” To be clear, despite the upbeat market reaction, the headline CPI print was still the highest month-over-month reading since last March. Gas prices were up 4.4 percent in the month, the index for rent climbed more than it did in November, and egg prices jumped 3.2 percent month-over-month.