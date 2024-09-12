The Fed’s Case for a Jumbo Rate Cut Looks Weaker Than Ever

After the August inflation report traders see little chance of a 50-basis-point move for September.

The annual inflation rate has now cooled for five months in a row.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday that August Consumer Price Index increased 2.5 percent compared to a year ago, hitting that level for the first time since March 2021.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

Stock market investors seemed to cheer on the data.

While each of the three major benchmarks have sold off to start September, they rallied into the green on Wednesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq adding 2.17 percent.

In any case, the headline inflation number came in as expected, yet the closely-watched Core CPI–which strips out food and energy costs–increased by 3.2 percent compared to a year ago. Compared to July, it climbed 0.3 percent to mark the biggest jump in four months.

After the data was published, CME data showed market expectations plummeted for the Fed to make an outsized 50-basis-point rate cut next week.

“I don’t think today’s data did much of anything,” Eric Wallerstein, the chief markets strategist at Yardeni Research, told me. As of Wednesday evening, the odds for a 25-basis-point move hovered at 87 percent. One day prior that was at 66 percent, and a week ago stood at 56 percent.

Even before the CPI report, Wallerstein–who used to work at the New York Fed–said the case for a half-point rate cut looked minimal.

“Some unknown crisis would have had to come out of the woodwork for a jumbo cut,” he explained.

The report showed shelter prices climbed 0.5 percent in the biggest monthly gain all year. That ran counter to expectations for a smaller gain, though it continued the pattern of housing costs being the main driver of consumer prices.

“A 50-basis-point cut would create more issues than solutions for the Fed,” Wallerstein said. “Maintenance cuts are never in bigger increments than 25 basis points, unless there is a crisis the Fed is trying to stem.”

UBS economist Brian Rose took a similar view. “The inflation data has been good enough to allow the Fed to start cutting rates in September, but does not give them a reason to cut aggressively,” Rose wrote in a note Wednesday.