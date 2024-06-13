The Fed Still Hasn’t Won the Inflation War. Wall Street Expects a Lengthy Battle

Jerome Powell says the economy is humming along and policymakers don’t plan to hike rates.

The Fed’s war on inflation isn’t ending any time soon.

To no surprise, the Federal Reserve concluded its two-day meeting Wednesday by leaving interest rates unchanged in the 5.25 percent to 5.5 percent range, a two-decade high.

During yesterday’s press conference, Jerome Powell highlighted that the economy continues to grow at a good clip, and the labor market looks similar to pre-pandemic days. “We’re kind of seeing what we wanted to see, which was a cooling in demand,” he said.

The dot plot, meanwhile, showed central bankers have turned more cautious compared to some months ago.

“In a sea-change among [Fed] participants, none expect more than two cuts this year,” Morgan Stanley economist Ellen Zentner said.

At the start of the year, policymakers forecasted three rate cuts in 2024. As of Wednesday, the median projection dipped to one, with a more aggressive path coming next year. In 2025, officials anticipate five interest rate cuts for a total of 1.25 percentage points. Betting markets, per the financial exchange and prediction market Kalshi, have gone from expecting four cuts in January to one cut.

Balancing Risks “The Fed is not looking for a more restrictive monetary policy,” said eToro analyst Bret Kenwell. “But rather, looking at when it will be appropriate to lower rates, reiterating the ‘when not if’ mentality.”

Remember, Powell & Co. continue to balance two key risks: High borrowing costs bringing pain to banks, businesses, and households Cutting rates acts as jet fuel for portfolios and spending, reigniting inflation

“The Fed’s outlook seems equal parts caution and capitulation,” said Robert Frick, an economist with Navy Federal Credit Union. The central bank is increasingly pushing back on markets’ rate cut expectations, Frick said, which suggests caution. At the same time, the Fed seems to have come to terms with inflation persisting above its 2 percent target for some time longer, suggesting capitulation.

Ultimately, Powell maintained cuts are indeed on the way. He noted that no one on the Fed committee has a rate hike as their base case — which at least seemed to cheer up stock market investors Wednesday.

The S&P 500 added 0.9 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 1.5 percent.