Bidenomics Does Not Give Americans Confidence

Worsening consumer sentiment and inflation expectations show how little faith everyday individuals have in the economy.

President Joe Biden needs a new PR team.

“Bidenomics” started as clever campaign marketing, but the word has become a catch-all criticism for everyday Americans feeling the sting of high inflation.

Despite the administration’s and the Federal Reserve’s insistence that inflation will cool in the coming months, Americans think otherwise. The latest University of Michigan consumer survey suggests Americans are over Bidenomics. The report showed sentiment tanked 13 percent in May compared with April, hitting its lowest level in six months.

“Some consumers appear to be buckling under the weight of high interest rates and elevated prices,” Mark Hamrick, a senior analyst at Bankrate, told me.

Source: University of Michigan

According to the Michigan survey, Americans believe unemployment, interest rates, and cost of living are all moving in the wrong direction.

Meanwhile, a new Financial Times survey showed 58 percent of voters disapprove of Biden’s economic policies, up from 55 percent last month. Those reports do not even touch on the rising delinquency rates and reliance on credit cards.

For the year ahead, consumers now predict inflation to hover at 3.5 percent–up from last month’s expectation of 3.2 percent.

To that point, May 12 data from Kalshi shows markets now see just a 33 percent chance of one interest rate cut in 2024 and a 27 percent chance of zero. That’s down from January’s forecast for about five.

Just last week Biden claimed in an interview with CNN that inflation was 9 percent when he took office. Yet in January 2021, CPI actually hovered at 1.4 percent.

It breached the 9 percent mark about 18 months later. While it is true that the labor market and economic growth have held up better than expected through the Fed’s rate-hiking cycle, policymakers haven’t won favor by saying as much.

The disconnect is too stark.