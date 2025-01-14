The Stock Market Is Losing Its Trump-Trade Enthusiasm

The S&P 500 has returned close to its pre-election levels as political uncertainty grows.

The stock market’s Trump-fueled honeymoon has fallen short of inauguration day. While the S&P 500 eked out a gain to start the week, the index remains effectively unchanged from the day before the election. Stocks on Monday briefly fell below their November 5 closing price thanks to a mix of hesitations around inflation and Fed policy.

“The animal spirits unleashed when President Donald Trump won a second term in office on November 5 have been subdued by more realistic outlooks for both Fed policy and the policy stew cooked up by Trump 2.0,” strategists at Yardeni Research wrote in a note. Remember, the S&P 500—as well as other benchmarks and cryptocurrencies—skyrocketed through much of November and December on account of expectations for a new pro-business, market-friendly administration. The rally has since cooled, leaving the index barely above pre-election levels.

FEATURED VIDEO An Inc.com Featured Presentation

“This earnings season will be crucial, testing the post-election optimism,” added Bank of America strategist Gonzalo Asis, who noted that volatility is expected to remain elevated as companies report quarterly results this week. The bond market, meanwhile, has reacted in kind with a big enough sell-off to draw attention from investors who typically ignore fixed income. Traders’ perception of a slower pace of rate cuts, concerns on tariffs, changes to U.S. debt issuance, and deflation in China are among the drivers here, according to Steve Sosnick, chief strategist for Interactive Brokers. Notably, the one stock that hasn’t dropped its Trump-fueled fervor is the one that has the president-elect’s name in it. Counter to the rest of the market, Trump Media, the parent company to Truth Social, skyrocketed more than 21 percent Monday for no apparent reason.