The Fed may have to hold interest rates high until something breaks.

It’s weird to think that the U.S. economy could be too strong. But that’s the takeaway according to how markets reacted to Friday’s jobs report, which at face value showed more hiring, rising wages, and more adults joining the workforce.

Each of the three major stock indexes turned red after the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the country added 256,000 jobs in December, higher than the expected 155,000. The unemployment rate dipped to 4.1 percent, also slightly lower than forecasted. To be clear, this is good news for job hunters and hoppers. However, it makes the outlook for the Federal Reserve murkier, and effectively takes rate cuts off the table for January and March. After the news, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan each lowered their outlook from three cuts to two. Bank of America, meanwhile, said the odds are higher that the Fed’s next move is higher, not lower.

“The December jobs report was gangbusters,” said BofA strategist Aditya Bhave, adding that even if the employment data gets revised later on, it won’t likely move the needle on policy. “Given a resilient labor market, we now think the Fed cutting cycle is over,” Bhave said. “Our base case has the Fed on an extended hold. But we think the risks for the next move are skewed toward a hike.” UBS, meanwhile, maintained its call for two rate cuts this year.

“Given the overall strength of the recent economic data, there is little reason for the Fed to consider cutting rates anytime soon,” Brian Rose, senior US economist for UBS Global Wealth Management, said Friday. On the prediction platform Kalshi, odds for zero rate cuts this year spiked 13 points to 28 percent immediately following the jobs report. One thing to remember here: If the case for Fed rate cuts is getting worse, that means the unspoken goal is to weaken the economy.

Policymakers can’t exactly say that out loud, yet when they explain why they cannot lower interest rates, it means that nothing in the economy has broken badly enough to justify loosening financial conditions. For what it’s worth, the Misery Index—which adds inflation to the unemployment rate—is expected to climb for the fifth consecutive month in December, based on the forecast for CPI to accelerate to 2.9 percent year-over-year. As the Misery Index suggests, everyday Americans take the brunt of the pain. Early readings from the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment survey unexpectedly dropped in January, ending a six-month streak of gains.