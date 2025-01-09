A $28 Trillion Corner of Wall Street Is Flashing a Warning About the U.S. Economy

Everyone loves talking about the stock market, but the $28 trillion Treasury market is the fortuneteller of the pair—bonds are now flashing warnings of a Fed policy error, resurgent price pressures, and a ballooning debt pile.

Even though the Federal Reserve has lowered its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points since September, the 10-year Treasury yield has climbed roughly 100 basis points in the same stretch. We can chalk much of this up to still-strong economic data and rising inflation expectations. Specifically:

Uncertainty around Trump 2.0

Growing concern that the Fed cut rates too much, too early

Risks surrounding the U.S. budget deficit Many on Wall Street had expected the Fed’s multiple rate cuts to drag yields lower, not higher, ahead of the new year. Instead, on Wednesday the yield on the 20-year note touched the rare psychological level of 5 percent. Those on the 10- and 30-year are trending in that direction, with the former already surpassing its 2024 high in the first week of 2025. “The 10-year breaching the 5 percent level would be far more meaningful [than the 20-year], and would represent a break of the October 2023 yield highs, leaving the benchmark treading in waters not seen in years,” said Will Hoffman, senior interest rate strategy associate at Bloomberg Intelligence. “But the marginal impact on financial conditions is negligible versus trading at 4.99 percent.”

In December, central bankers pulled back their forecasts for rate cuts, yet Fed governor Christopher Waller said Wednesday that his team could still lower borrowing costs more than expected, so long as inflation falls. Markets, for their part, have pulled back their expectations for policy easing. On Wednesday, CME data showed traders assign a 15 percent probability that the Fed won’t cut rates this year, up from 4 percent last month. “Against a backdrop of inflation that remains above the Fed’s policy target and steady—if not accelerating—growth, the case for continued cuts by the Fed becomes tougher to make,” said Jim Baird, chief investment officer for Plante Moran Financial Advisors.