Why Investors Keep Betting Big on the U.S. Economy

Political uncertainty and a mountain of debt don’t change that the American economy and markets are the best-performing in the world.

In the U.S. today, inflation still bites, the political scene is rife with turmoil, housing is unaffordable, and there are whispers of a bubble in the stock market.

Headlines alone could leave anyone feeling bearish and bracing for economic Armageddon.

But Lauren Sanfilippo, a senior investment strategist for Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank, isn’t buying it. She co-authored a report that she shared with me breaking down the case for optimism in the U.S. Among the reasons:

The U.S. accounts for 26 percent of global GDP with just four percent of the global population



The luxury of geography insulates the economy from geopolitical conflict 5.5 million new U.S. businesses were started in 2023

Domestic and foreign capital continues to flood into U.S. markets

The dollar’s status as a reserve currency isn’t going away The easiest metric to point to this year has been the banner first-half performance for the stock market.

The S&P 500 climbed more than 15 percent in the first six months of 2024, and history says the second half of an election year is even better for equities.

When asked about the exuberance among equity investors, particularly for AI names, she told Opening Bell Daily it’s possible that valuations have ballooned a bit too much. Yet it’s also true that the technology could have a real impact on economic productivity.

Remember, pessimism across Wall Street has dwindled every month of the year.

On Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that JPMorgan’s chief global market strategist Marko Kolanovic–one of the most bearish strategists of the year–would be leaving the bank after 19 years. His team maintains a street-low S&P 500 forecast for this year of 4,200.

Meanwhile, from a macro perspective, optimists have plenty to celebrate.

“For one, growth should moderate towards two percent while still on solid footing,” Sanfilippo said. “Consumers, 70 percent of the economy, have effectively termed out their debt and have healthy balance sheets. The most insulating factor is that consumers have jobs, as unemployment has run at four percent or under for 2.5 years.” And while political uncertainty seems high, Sanfilippo added that she anticipates foreign investors to continue deploying capital into the U.S. as the rest of the world deals with dysfunction of its own.

Even the growing mountain of debt, in her view, doesn’t warrant pessimism given that such an overhang is not unique to the U.S. Nothing there is likely to change soon, and the deficit at least presents a “known unknown” for investors.