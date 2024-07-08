The Fed’s Odds for a September Rate Cut Just Spiked

Slack in the labor market and cooling inflation have shifted market bets.

The Fed’s case for cutting interest rates seems to get clearer every data dump.

This time last week, markets saw roughly coin-flip odds for a September rate cut. After Friday’s jobs report, that spiked above 72 percent.

While the U.S. economy continues to add jobs every month, the rate of growth is tapering off. Employers added 206,000 jobs in June, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, down from 218,000 in May. Notably, the official jobs numbers for April and May were revised lower by a combined 111,000, undercutting some of the belief that the labor market remains robust.

And the unemployment rate came in higher than expected at 4.1 percent, marking its first time in 30 months above 4 percent. Meanwhile, hourly earnings climbed 3.9 percent compared with the same time last year, good for the lowest mark since June 2021.

The latest unemployment figure revived chatter of the Sahm rule, a longstanding recession indicator that is nearly flashing. Market lore says when the three-month moving average for the unemployment rate rises 0.5 percent or more relative to the low point of the prior 12 months, a downturn follows.

“We are in a slowing economy,” said Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel. “I think it’s really time for Fed Chairman Powell to tee up in the July meeting a cut in September, and maybe another one in November.” Without a September cut, in Siegel’s view, the Fed is in danger of triggering a recession.

Later this week, two critical inflation reports are due:

Thursday: June Consumer Price Index Friday: June Producer Price Index

Markets and policymakers will be dialed in on the former. Consensus estimates see CPI rising 3.1 percent annually, which would be the lowest point in five months and the third month in a row of cooling inflation.

If that forecast holds true, the Fed would be that much closer to its soft-landing scenario–so long as it doesn’t make a policy error by being too late with cuts.

“Certainly September is very much in play for a first Fed rate cut,” wrote ING chief international economist James Knightley in a note.