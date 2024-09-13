Global Interest Rates Are Converging. Here’s Why You Should Care

The first Fed cut could help reshape $6 trillion in money market funds, currency carry trades, and more.

Next week, the Federal Reserve will deliver its first rate cut since 2020.

Markets see a roughly three-in-four shot of it being a 25-basis-point move, though there is a limited chance of a jumbo half-point cut.

Either way, lower rates in the U.S. will reverberate around the world. A new cutting cycle for the Fed means the rate differentials between central banks will narrow.

Since the Fed started hiking rates in 2022, attractive yields in money market funds have drawn in a record amount of cash from investors. As of this week, $6.32 trillion is currently sitting in U.S. money market funds, according to data from the Investment Company Institute.

Lower rates in theory could lead to investors pulling cash from these funds and deploying them in other assets, like stocks. Meanwhile, when global rates converge, currency values should fluctuate less, and the so-called carry trade should be less attractive (again, in theory).

Remember, the carry trade works like this: People borrow currencies from a country where rates are low, like Japan, and use it to invest in currencies where rates are high, like the U.S.

In August, stock markets everywhere sold off when the carry trade for the Japanese yen started to come undone. Given each economy’s varying degrees of growth and U.S. outperformance, monetary policy choices have diverged since the pandemic.

Relatively weak recoveries in Europe and Asia help explain why the European Central Bank and others decoupled from the Fed as far as their timing and pace of policy changes.

In any case, Bank of America sees the Fed initiating a series of 25-basis-point cuts through March 2025. Greater confidence in what the Fed will do means more clarity for policymakers in every country. That in turn should help usher in “more convergence” for monetary policy, according to the firm’s analysts.

“The start of the Fed easing cycle does not just mean a re-coupling between U.S. monetary policy and the rest of G10, but it also matters for emerging markets,” the analysts said.