The Fate of the U.S. Economy Depends on the Fed’s Choice Between a Rock and a Hard Place

Jerome Powell sees risks in cutting interest rates too fast and in waiting so long that something breaks.

Fed chair Jerome Powell spent his Tuesday testifying before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee.

He defended the central bank’s policy decisions, parried questions on the timing of rate cuts, and reiterated that his team remains data dependent.

Notably, he said that the balance of risks between inflation and unemployment have shifted. In short, the health of the economy depends on Powell choosing between two potential pain points. Cutting rates too soon or too much, Powell explained, opens the door to a rebound in inflation. Doing the opposite, however, remains problematic for the labor market, which is currently humming along but “not overheated.”

His remarks follow the Bureau of Labor Statistics reporting Friday that hiring slowed and unemployment inched higher in June. The jobless rate climbed above four percent for the first time in 30 months, while hourly earnings also cooled, according to BLS.

Meanwhile, economists expect CPI data Thursday to show inflation moving lower but not quite at the Fed’s two percent target. Consensus estimates see June CPI clocking in at 3.1 percent compared to a year ago. Powell, for his part, said he needs to see more cooling before cutting rates.

“We know that reducing policy restraint too soon or too much could stall or even reverse the progress we have seen on inflation,” Powell told lawmakers.

“At the same time, in light of the progress made both in lowering inflation and in cooling the labor market over the past two years, elevated inflation is not the only risk we face,” he added. “Reducing policy restraint too late or too little could unduly weaken economic activity and employment.” Most Fed officials expect one or two interest rate cuts this year, according to their latest economic projections. Prediction markets agree. In January, traders forecasted more than four moves lower on the year, though that’s since fallen to just under two, Kalshi data shows.

As expected, Powell did not touch on specifics for when a policy adjustment would happen. During his March testimony, he suggested that a June cut could be on the table depending on inflation, which ended up hotter than expected through the first quarter. Still, his comments Tuesday seemed to tee up a cut rather than a hike. Plus, he framed it as “when” rather than “if.”

Powell begins his second day of testimony today as key economic data come due later in the week.