June Jobs Report: What to Know and Why it Matters

The Fed is closely monitoring changes in the labor market as it weighs interest rate cuts.

The labor market has looked like the most resilient part of the economy for the better part of two years.

It’s held up better than expected so far against the Fed’s high interest rates, which has kept the Goldilocks soft-landing scenario alive. With inflation seemingly going in the right direction, the payroll report has become the most important input for the Fed.

At 8:30 a.m. ET Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will publish June payroll data. Consensus estimates forecast the US added 190,000 nonfarm jobs last month, per FactSet, lower than the 272,000 seen in May. Economists then see the unemployment rate staying unchanged at 4.0 percent.

If that estimate holds, it would mark 31 months in a row the unemployment rate has been at that level or below.

Yet Gene Goldman, the chief investment officer of Cetera Investment Management, says he expects a lower payroll reading than consensus for three reasons: Weak manufacturing data suggests broad economic cooling Recent jobless claims and continuing claims have already come in softer than expected

High interest rates are slowing the services industry, as measured by the ISM services index, and that sector is a big part of employment “If the payroll report confirms labor market weakness and wage growth continues slowing, this should increase odds of a Fed rate cut this year,” Goldman said. “To that effect, this week’s release of the Fed’s June FOMC minutes had multiple references that Fed officials are watching for signals of labor market weakness.”

Earlier this week, ADP reported 150,000 private-sector jobs were created in June, which would mark the smallest gain in five months. And according to BLS data, there are now 1.2 jobs per unemployed worker, the lowest since June 2021.

That ratio hit a record 2.0 in March 2022. Meanwhile, Guy Berger, the director of economic research at the Burning Glass Institute, observed that the “Great Resignation” has turned into the “Great Stay” — the pace of hiring and quits are moderating, but layoffs are not spiking.

If we take all of the above at face value, the story is largely one of economic resilience. Even with tight monetary policy, jobs growth and unemployment have yet to weaken by a meaningful degree.

Then again, jobs data has been revised more often than not over the last couple years.

Plus, it was only last month Bloomberg economists published a scathing writeup that suggested the labor market has crumbled way more than policymakers think. The government numbers, according to the report, could be overstating US employment by 1 million people this year. Bloomberg chief economist Anna Wong estimated that the true pace of job growth is below 100,000 a month–less than half the official 242,000, as measured by the three-month average up to June.

In any case, Goldman remains optimistic for rate cuts this year. Core PCE is nearing the Fed’s 2 percent inflation target and consumers are showing signs of pain with high interest rates.