No One on Wall Street Expects the Stock Market to Go Down in 2025

Every forecaster and bank sees the S&P 500 adding to its banner two-year run.

It’s true that stocks usually go up most of the time, but the market’s latest two-year run makes any cliché sound like an understatement.

Since bottoming in October 2022, the S&P 500 has returned roughly 66 percent. The index is on track for back-to-back annual returns of more than 20 percent for the first time in over two decades, handily outpacing the 10 percent gain seen in an average year. As you might guess, no one on Wall Street expects stocks to fall in 2025. Among the 16 research firms and banks tracked by Opening Bell Daily, S&P 500 forecasts for the new year range between a 7 and 19 percent annual return from Friday’s closing price.

UBS holds the most bearish view with a year-end price target of 6,400, while Oppenheimer is the most optimistic at 7,100. Depending who you ask, the combination of Trump 2.0, hawkish Fed policy, inflation and fluctuations in the AI trade will provide either a tailwind or roadblock for equities. It’s worth noting that Wall Street effectively never predicts a down year. Even the weakest year-ahead forecasts of the last several decades have afforded stocks marginal gains. Those predictions don’t always hold—the S&P 500 has notched 13 losing years in the last 50—but it’s rare to find a formal expectation for a loss.

Notably, over the last 24 years, forecasters’ price targets have actually missed the mark by 14 percent on average, according to Bespoke Investment Research. Of course, even the most paltry track record won’t deter well-paid strategists from publishing their next prediction. In any case, historical data favors the optimists. Across any 12-month stretch, stocks have finished higher three in four times. Expand that time frame to five years and stocks trade higher nearly 90 percent of the time.