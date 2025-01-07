Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Just Reminded the World Who’s King of AI
The CEO shared an upbeat outlook for the AI industry and Blackwell chips at CES.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January 2025. Photo: Getty Images
Nvidia just reminded the world who rules the stock market.
The chipmaker leap-frogged Apple for the world’s most valuable company by market cap on Monday. Its share price closed at a record high hours ahead of chief executive Jensen Huang’s keynote speech at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, where he announced the new RTX Blackwell chips.
“The [AI] applications are just completely endless,” Huang told the audience late Monday. “When you see application after application that are AI-driven, AI-native, at the core of it this fundamental concept is there — machine learning has changed how every application is going to be built.”
Shares of Nvidia traded relatively sideways to close out 2024, but in the first week of the new year, the stock is already up 10 percent. It rallied Monday as much as 5 percent before paring those gains to close at a record high of $149.43 per share.
Over the past 12 months, the stock has gained roughly 207 percent. It was among the five most popular stocks of 2024 alongside Advanced Micro Devices, Microsoft, Amazon, and Palantir, according to Schwab’s Trading Activity Index.
Just a week ago, Microsoft announced plans to spend $80 billion this fiscal year to build AI infrastructure, well above the prior year’s $50 billion.
Other heavy-hitters have made similar lofty forecasts for AI-related spending—which has left Nvidia shareholders salivating.
“The industry is chasing and racing to scale artificial intelligence,” Huang said, adding that the new Blackwell chips are in “full production,” while Nvidia-trained AI agents represent a multitrillion-dollar opportunity.
The outlook for Nvidia is indeed overwhelmingly exciting and positive, yet a handful of risks remain, according to strategists at Bank of America:
- Weakness in the consumer-driven gaming market
- Competition with private and public AI and computing companies
- Bigger-than-expected impact from China shipping restrictions
- Unpredictable sales for enterprise and data centers
- Heightened government scrutiny of Nvidia’s dominance in AI chips
That said, Huang—and the investors who can’t get enough of his stock—have expressed little concern. The technologists in the crowd at CES, meanwhile, exuded excitement for Nvidia’s next chapter.
“Over the last few years, we have discussed the AI revolution nonstop as in our opinion it represents the biggest tech transformation in over 40 years,” Wedbush strategist Dan Ives told clients ahead of Huang’s keynote. “The start of this $2 trillion of AI spending all began with the Godfather of AI Jensen and Nvidia, as they are the only game in town with their chips the new gold and oil.”
