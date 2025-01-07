Nvidia’s Jensen Huang Just Reminded the World Who’s King of AI

The chipmaker leap-frogged Apple for the world’s most valuable company by market cap on Monday. Its share price closed at a record high hours ahead of chief executive Jensen Huang’s keynote speech at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, where he announced the new RTX Blackwell chips.

“The [AI] applications are just completely endless,” Huang told the audience late Monday. “When you see application after application that are AI-driven, AI-native, at the core of it this fundamental concept is there — machine learning has changed how every application is going to be built.”

Shares of Nvidia traded relatively sideways to close out 2024, but in the first week of the new year, the stock is already up 10 percent. It rallied Monday as much as 5 percent before paring those gains to close at a record high of $149.43 per share.