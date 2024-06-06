Nvidia Is Destined to Be the World’s Most Valuable Company

The chipmaker has surpassed Apple on its way to entering the $3 trillion market cap club.

Nvidia seems to give investors new reasons to celebrate every other week.

On Wednesday, shares of the semiconductor giant climbed 5.16 percent to close at $1,224.40, putting it squarely in the $3 trillion market capitalization club, sandwiched between Apple and Microsoft.

Nvidia was last worth more than Apple before iPhones existed, back in 2002. At its current trajectory, it won’t be long before it overtakes Microsoft to become the world’s most valuable company. This year, Nvidia stock has gained 154 percent–an eye-watering ascent in any context, but it’s particularly notable given that Jensen Huang founded the company more than three decades ago.

A few reasons why Wall Street can’t get enough Nvidia: ChatGPT’s debut in November 2022 ignited a tidal wave of AI enthusiasm

Massive demand for Nvidia chips

A string of absurd earnings beats Everyone expects AI and chip spending to increase moving forward

It’s hard to think of a bigger beneficiary of the artificial intelligence boom than Nvidia.

And if the present moment marks just the start of a technological revolution centered on AI, as many believe, no firm is better positioned to capitalize than Nvidia. The team at Bank of America, for one, holds a street-high price target of $1,500. One reason, according to BofA analyst Vivek Arya, is that Nvidia has three teams working in parallel at any given point, each with a distinct focus:

Current products

Next-generation products “Visionaries” who figure out what else is possible for the future

“Despite claims by rivals (AMD, Intel, custom chips or ASICs) we see NVDA with a multi-year lead in performance, pipeline (Blackwell, successors), incumbency, scale and developer support (5mn+),” Arya wrote in a note to clients Wednesday.

While Nvidia stands alone as far as stock performance, the semiconductor sector as a whole has been on an unusual hot streak in its own right. Since 2002, semiconductor stocks have been about neck and neck with software stocks over any given yearlong stretch. In the past 12 months, however, semis have obliterated software by 47 percentage points, according to DataTrek Research.

It is indeed statistically unusual, but it’s not so surprising when you consider what Nvidia and its competitors are building and shipping.