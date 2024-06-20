Investors’ AI Obsession Isn’t Enough to Thaw the IPO Ice Age

Household names like Reddit and Stubhub have a better shot of reviving IPOs than the AI theme.

The buzzy initial public offerings of Instacart and Arm last year drew plenty of attention, but they didn’t usher in the wave of IPOs many in the industry anticipated.

At the same time, investors’ enthusiasm for artificial intelligence has also failed to catalyze a private-to-public boom. While some of that hype has trickled down to early-stage companies, it hasn’t come close to reviving the IPO market at large, which has stalled since the pandemic.

“People expected more IPOs this year, given the macro environment has checked a lot of boxes,” said Brianne Lynch, the head of market insight at EquityZen, a platform that offers investors access to pre-IPO companies. Inflation has fallen from historic highs, stocks are making records, and trading volatility remains low–but IPO activity has been lukewarm anyway.

“The IPOs we have seen this year have a strong first day, but a mixed longer-term performance,” Lynch told me.

Medical data company Tempus AI, for one, debuted Tuesday with an 18 percent rally. It has since fallen 24 percent below its IPO price, which points to both the softer appetite for new trading and greater discretion for AI bets. Reddit, meanwhile, hit public markets in March. It currently changes hands about 20 percent higher than its IPO price. Like Arm and Instacart however, much of that strength can be explained by brand recognition among retail traders and consumers.

Lesser-known companies looking to capitalize solely on the AI wave face a steeper path to a successful IPO. “Any company that is going public now is going to try to weave AI into the narrative because there’s so much demand for it,” Lynch said. “Tempus is a company that’s not yet profitable, but it has that AI component, so it checks a box for some investors.”

High interest rates have raised the bar for anyone who thought they could IPO just by tacking “AI” onto their website. Private companies today have to show much stronger balance sheets than a few years ago, especially ones pushing nascent technology.

To be sure, over the last several quarters, EquityZen’s most in-demand industries among investors have been AI and machine learning. Still, Lynch said most AI names are too young or too unprofitable to go public at this point–which suggests the AI theme alone isn’t enough to shake the market from its hangover.