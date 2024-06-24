This Is the Best Election-Year Stock Market in 48 Years

Equities have gone supersonic as investors cheer AI, cooling economic data, and seasonality.

Thursday brings the year’s first presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

The candidates are set to swap barbs and stoke drama in the widely-watched event–but nothing they say is likely to derail the US stock market’s blistering rally.

The S&P 500 is on track for its strongest first-half performance in an election year since 1976, according to data from Ned Davis Research. Despite the Federal Reserve holding interest rates above 5 percent, the benchmark stock index has climbed 15.2 percent year-to-date.

Wall Street firms have only turned more optimistic in the last several months.

Investors continue to cheer AI names, cooling economic data and the prospect of a rate cut. Throw in seasonality–the S&P 500 is up more than 80 percent of the time in election years–and there’s little indication the momentum will stall before November. “The rally has left valuations stretched, sentiment optimistic, and the market overbought,” said NDR chief US strategist Ed Clissold.

It’s true that a correction is always a possibility during cycles of exuberance, but the firm maintains an “overweight” position for equities going into the election.

Any pullbacks, Clissold noted, will be seasonal rather than the start of a bear market. Whether this momentum carries into 2025 is anyone’s guess.

To be sure, recent elections in Europe and emerging nations have served as a reminder that markets can swing on results at the ballot box. That said, the majority of US strategists have yet to turn defensive.

The investment team at UBS shared a report with Opening Bell Daily that broke down their stock market outlook for potential political outcomes: If Democrats sweep the Oval Office, House, and Senate, stocks could fall due to the potential for higher corporate tax rates and regulatory oversight

If Republicans sweep, stocks could rise on account of less regulation, the potential for more M&A, and lower corporate taxes

In either scenario, choppier trading is coming at the tail end of this year, according to UBS. “The US consumer discretionary and renewables sectors could be vulnerable in a scenario of a Republican sweep of both the White House and Congress,” the strategists said. “At the same time, we think financials would stand to benefit in that scenario.”

Morgan Stanley’s top equity strategist Mike Wilson, for one, remains focused on fundamentals. He’s watching how fast valuations fall compared to earnings growth.